WATCH: Prep highlights of incoming Georgia transfer Brandon Turnage
With the graduation of safety Richard LeCounte III and defensive backs DJ Daniels and Mark Webb, the early NFL departure of Tyson Campbell and Eric Stokes, and the transfer of defensive back Tyrique Stevenson to Miami, Georgia had a tremendous need for help from the transfer portal in the secondary. The Dawgs had a commitment from West Virginia sophomore standout Tykee Smith and last week saw Alabama defensive back Brandon Turnage announce his intentions to play for Georgia as well.247sports.com