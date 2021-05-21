WATCH: Prep highlights of incoming Georgia transfer Brandon Turnage

Kirby Smart and his staff have picked up another puzzle piece to help reconstruct their secondary. Alabama redshirt sophomore safety Brandon Turnage announced this evening that he’s entered the transfer portal and will be joining the Bulldogs. Turnage was a four star prospect in the class of 2019 when he signed with the Tide. But he’s so far struggled to crack the rotation in Tuscaloosa. He played in three games in 2020, recording a single pass break up, but no tackles.