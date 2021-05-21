newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

WATCH: Prep highlights of incoming Georgia transfer Brandon Turnage

By Kipp Adams
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the graduation of safety Richard LeCounte III and defensive backs DJ Daniels and Mark Webb, the early NFL departure of Tyson Campbell and Eric Stokes, and the transfer of defensive back Tyrique Stevenson to Miami, Georgia had a tremendous need for help from the transfer portal in the secondary. The Dawgs had a commitment from West Virginia sophomore standout Tykee Smith and last week saw Alabama defensive back Brandon Turnage announce his intentions to play for Georgia as well.

247sports.com
247Sports

247Sports

26K+
Followers
199K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oxford, MS
Basketball
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Mississippi Basketball
Local
Georgia College Sports
Oxford, MS
College Sports
Oxford, MS
Football
Oxford, MS
Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Basketball
City
Oxford, MS
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Georgia Football
Local
Mississippi Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Eligibility#American Football#Ncaa Basketball#Defensive Backs#Lafayette High School#Fluid#New#Vip#Click Here#Magnolia State#Alabama Defensive#Cornerback#Plays#Dynamic Defensive Back#Miami#All Conference Type#Dawgs#Highlights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NFL
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Facebook
Related
Oxford, MSPosted by
95.3 The Bear

Brandon Turnage Enters the Tranfer Portal

Redshirt sophomore cornerback Brandon Turnage has entered the transfer portal to leave the University of Alabama according to AL.com's Matt Zenitz. Turnage is an Oxford, Mississippi native, where he ranked No. 2 in the state coming out of high school. He would have been going into his third season with Alabama this fall.
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Another Alabama defensive back reportedly enters the transfer portal

For the second time in less than a month, Alabama has seen another defensive back enter the transfer portal. This time it’s Brandon Turnage after Ronald Williams did so April 23, Bama OnLine reported. A redshirt freshman during the 2020 season, Turnage played in three career games, including two during the 2020-21 campaign, and registered one pass breakup against Mississippi State.
Alabama StatePosted by
Alt 101.7

Alabama Defensive Back Finds New SEC School

Former Alabama corner, Brandon Turnage announced his new school over the weekend. Turnage, a member of the 2019 Alabama Crimson Tide recruiting class, entered the transfer portal at the beginning of the month after spring practice concluded. The former 4-star recruit has decided to take his talents to Athens, GA. and will join the Georgia Bulldogs.
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Georgia Scoops Alabama DB Transfer to Boost Secondary

The SEC is becoming accustomed to trading personnel. First, the Alabama Crimson Tide boosts its already stout defense with the addition of Tennessee linebacker Henry To’o To’o. Now, the Georgia Bulldogs are getting much needed help in their secondary from Alabama transfer Brandon Turnage. When the day comes that Lane...
Alabama Statedawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldogs Get a Transfer from Nick Saban & Alabama

ATHENS - Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs got another defensive back transfer. This time from Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide. Brandon Turnage posted on social media late Friday night that he was committed to Georgia. Tykee Smith and William Poole, both defensive backs at UGA, both commented their support for the move. Nakobe Dean, a Mississippi native like Turnage, also expressed his happiness about the transfer. As did several current and former Bama players.
College Sportsdawgsports.com

‘Dawgs pick up transfer defensive back from the Crimson Tide

Kirby Smart and his staff have picked up another puzzle piece to help reconstruct their secondary. Alabama redshirt sophomore safety Brandon Turnage announced this evening that he’s entered the transfer portal and will be joining the Bulldogs. Turnage was a four star prospect in the class of 2019 when he signed with the Tide. But he’s so far struggled to crack the rotation in Tuscaloosa. He played in three games in 2020, recording a single pass break up, but no tackles.
Alabama Statedawgnation.com

Best of DawgNation: Georgia adds Alabama defensive back, earns legacy commitment

The Georgia Bulldogs became the latest team to add an SEC player from the transfer portal, as Georgia pulled out Alabama defensive back Brandon Turnage. Turnage signed with the Crimson Tide as a member of 2019 recruiting class out of Oxford, Miss. Also involved in Turnage’s original recruitment was Ole Miss, who was coached by now Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke.
Alabama Statethespun.com

Former Alabama 4-Star Reportedly Transferring To Rival Program

Just over a week after Alabama Crimson Tide cornerback Brandon Turnage entered the transfer portal, he found a new home. And it’s at a school the Tide know very well. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Turnage announced that he is committing to the University of Georgia. “Tunnel Vision. #godawgs.” Turnage entered the transfer portal last Wednesday.
Ohio Statelettermenrow.com

Scarlet Sunrise: Ryan Day finally climbing top-coach rankings

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more.
College SportsPosted by
LonghornCountry

Is Texas Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Primed for a Heisman Trophy?

The Longhorns are entering the 2021 season with a whole new identity, but one thing that will remain constant is sophomore running back Bijan Robinson’s success. Robinson showed signs of greatness during his freshman season while only averaging 9.6 carries per game. It is safe to say that under new head coach Steve Sarkisian, things will look different.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
The Associated Press

Bama-Miami; Clemson-Georgia highlight ESPN’s opening weekend

ESPN’s opening weekend of college football features defending national champion Alabama facing Miami in Atlanta and Clemson vs. Georgia in Charlotte, North Carolina. The network also announced a six-year agreement with the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and Southwestern Athletic Conference to continue broadcasting the MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff and the Celebration Bowl matching both league’s champions. Both games take place in Atlanta.
Georgia Stategobigbluecountry.com

Things are heating up between UK and Georgia Transfer Sahvir Wheeler

John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats could have their backcourt locked up very soon for the 2021-22 season. A source told Go Big Blue Country Monday that things are heating up between Kentucky and Georgia transfer point guard Sahvir Wheeler. At the Iverson Classic on Saturday, a source said Kansas...
Georgia StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Georgia guard transfer K.D. Johnson commits to Auburn

Auburn has landed a transfer from a rival. On Wednesday, Georgia guard transfer K.D. Johnson announced that he’s committed to play for the Tigers in the upcoming season. Johnson is no stranger to Bruce Pearl and company as he was highly recruited by the Tigers in 2020 as a top-100 player in the class. He ended up committing to Tom Crean and the Bulldogs where, as a freshman last season, he averaged 13.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 38.7 percent from the three-point line.
College Sports247Sports

WATCH: Daniel Owens Camp Highlights

Class of 2022 defensive end Daniel Owens remains a Rutgers target as he is still on the open market. Owens recently took his talents down to the Under Armour Camp in Maryland to put his skills on display. Owens fared well in all portions of the event and above is a look at his highlights from the day.