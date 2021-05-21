Colon cancer trends bring treatment changes

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTC PINK:ONPH) Oncology Pharma, Inc. (the 'Company') is pursuing, through its licensing arrangements, the development of a small molecule drug ('SMD') for the treatment of colon cancer. SMD is defined as any organic compound that enters cells easily because it has low molecular weight (< 900 daltons). Once inside the cells, it can affect other molecules, such as proteins, and may cause cancer cells to die. This is different from drugs that have a large molecular weight, which keep them from getting inside cells easily. Their small size makes them easily ingestible in the gastrointestinal tract where active substances are immediately absorbed into the bloodstream and can travel anywhere in the body. The small size of these molecules allows them to easily penetrate cell membranes as they travel throughout the body.