Cancer

Colon cancer trends bring treatment changes

By KSNB Local4
KSNB Local4
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s the third leading cause of cancer death and in recent years colorectal cancer has affected younger Americans. That’s why the recommended age for screening has now been lowered. Gastroenterologist Dr. Peter Stanich calls it a troubling trend. “There’s been an increasing rate of colon cancer...

