newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boise, ID

Crush the Curve holding second mass vaccination clinic on Saturday

By Katie Kloppenburg
Posted by 
Idaho News 6
Idaho News 6
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HzBvs_0a7CApf200

Crush the Curve Idaho is holding two mass vaccination drive-thru clinics to help with the now open 12 to 15 age group. The clinics will be open for all Idahoans ages 12 and older and the Pfizer vaccine will be used for these clinics.

The CDC accepted the recommendation of their advisory panel for the Pfizer vaccine for people as young as 12 earlier this month. The FDA granted emergency use authorization for the vaccine for the new age group on May 10.

Related: Crush the Curve holding one-day vaccination clinic at the Boise Airport

The first clinic for first doses is happening in the Economy Parking Lot at the Boise Airport on May 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. The second dose clinic at the Boise Airport is on June 12 during the same time span.

Boise Airport

The second clinic is happening in the parking lot of Caldwell High School. First doses will be given on June 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and second doses on June 26.

No appointment is necessary but registration is available on the Crush the Curve website . You can also text or call 208-391-7036 for help in English. The Spanish text or call line number is 208-495-6001.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Idaho News 6

Idaho News 6

341
Followers
178
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Boise, Idaho news and weather from Idaho News 6, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Vaccines
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
Boise, ID
Health
Local
Idaho Health
Local
Idaho COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Boise, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinics#Mass#Boise Airport#Vaccine Doses#Cdc#Emergency#School Age#Caldwell High School#Curve Idaho#Age Group#Drive#Parking#Authorization#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
FDA
Related
Boise, IDPosted by
Boise Dispatch

Vaccine database: Boise sites that have it on hand

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Boise: 1. 1219 Broadway Ave 208-433-9905; 2. 7402 W Fairview Ave (208) 375-4670; 3. 10751 W Overland Rd (208) 373-5233; 4. 3527 S Federal Way (208) 424-7533; 5. 5230 W. Franklin St. (208) 429-6433; 6. 1515 W State St 208-345-7684; 7. 7020 W State St 208-853-3503; 8. 10600 W Fairview Ave 208-322-0962; 9. 5005 W Overland Rd 208-389-1448; 10. 1100 S Vista Ave 208-344-2529; 11. 660 E Boise Ave 208-336-8340; 12. 1650 W State St 208-344-8660; 13. 1520 N Cole Rd 208-375-8278; 14. 7100 W State St 208-853-2606; 15. 10500 W Overland Rd 208-376-1382; 16. 10700 W Ustick Rd 208-322-7788; 17. 5100 W Overland Rd 208-343-1696; 18. 909 E Parkcenter Blvd 208-338-3722; 19. 4700 N Eagle Rd 208-939-5149; 20. 6560 S Federal Way 208-429-1088; 21. 3614 W State St 208-426-9639; 22. 1653 S Vista Ave 208-331-3007; 23. 10565 W Lake Hazel Rd 208-319-0882; 24. 6195 S Five Mile Rd 208-319-0191; 25. 3395 S Federal Way 208-319-1043; 26. 455 Broadway Ave 208-331-4187; 27. 8100 W Fairview Ave 208-375-2825; 28. 10580 W Ustick Rd 208-377-3581; 29. 4924 W Overland Rd 208-336-1728; 30. 10555 W Overland Rd 208-321-2669; 31. 2285 S Apple St 208-336-3956; 32. 8300 W Overland Rd 208-321-9077; 33. 7319 W State St 208-853-0541; 34. 3233 N Cole Rd 208-501-7025;
Boise, IDkoze.com

Boise lifts mask requirement, stops restricting crowd sizes

The city of Boise has lifted its mask requirement, but city officials say they’ll still work with businesses that choose to require masks on private property during the coronavirus pandemic. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean made the announcement Friday, one day after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended...
Idaho Stateboisestatepublicradio.org

A Look At Idaho's Low Long-Term Mental Health Capacity For Kids

Idaho has one of the highest instances of childhood trauma in the U.S. In fact, research shows that children in only five other states have higher rates of trauma. If a child needs long term care to help them heal from their trauma, many — up to 120 per year — need to be sent to out of state facilities to get the help they need.
Idaho StatePosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls Idaho Costco Goes Mask Free

Costco wants the unmasked to come back. After last week’s announcement from the Centers for Disease Control, allowing the vaccinated to skip the wearing of masks, Costco dropped its mask policy. One in place since the early days of the pandemic. Costco suggests you keep wearing a mask if you...
Idaho StatePosted by
104.3 WOW Country

Long Work Hours Tough on Health – How Does Idaho Measure Up?

Your job may have a greater impact on your health than you think. Ever get to the end of a long work week and just feel completely run down? We know that our jobs have an immense effect on the way we feel. Heck, we probably feel run down after just a few hours at the office. If that's the case then you might want to consider a different job.
Idaho Statekmvt

Fit and Well Idaho: The importance of wearing a helmet

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says recovered cases are calculated as any person who has not died 30 days after their symptoms started. On Thursday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people. Missing Tiger Found in Texas. Updated: May. 15, 2021...
Idaho StatePost Register

IDHW, Empower Idaho support group series highlights pandemic resilience strategies

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW), in conjunction with Empower Idaho, announced a series of virtual interactive support groups for all Idahoans interested in learning how to cope with the challenges and stress of a year of COVID-19. “This is a chance for Idahoans to connect and maybe even make new friends while exchanging ideas and learning from each other after a year of COVID. We can learn from reflecting upon the experiences of the past year and hopefully gain strength from each other in this series," said Alacia Handy, who works for the Division of Behavioral Health said.
Boise, IDPost Register

National nonprofit invests $50,000 in Idaho Humane Society

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A nonprofit that invests nationally in animal organizations granted $50,000 to the Idaho Humane Society. IHS announced on Monday that Petco Love gave the grant investment to support lifesaving work that is done for Treasure Valley animals. “We are extremely grateful for this critical support from...