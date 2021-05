The United Kingdom’s next Eurovision Song Contest representative has been revealed.James Newman has been given a second chance to perform at the event after being reselected by officials.The singer-songwriter was set to appear at the contest in 2020 ahead of its cancellation due to the pandemic.He will perform a new song that he wrote during lockdown. The rules state that the songs contestants were set to perform last year will no longer be eligible.The anthemic track the Brit Award-winner was hoping to score with in 2020 was “My Last Breath”. His new song is yet to be released.READ MORE:...