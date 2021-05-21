newsbreak-logo
Oñate Knights become 1st Las Cruces students to graduate on-stage in 2 years

By Kate Bieri
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 2 days ago
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - For the first time in two years, young and eager high school students walked across a Las Cruces stage in front of their family and friends to accept their diplomas.

“It felt amazing," said Damiana Gutierrez, an Oñate High senior. "Four years of hard work. All for this, it feels amazing.”

Students feared a repeat of 2020, when high school students were confined to their cars for a drive-thru graduation celebration at the Field of Dreams.

“I wouldn’t say I’m jealous of them or anything," said Zoe Meyrand, who missed out on a traditional ceremony in 2020. "I think I’m actually pretty proud of them."

“I’m just happy to see that they’re getting a proper graduation, although we did not receive one," said Ethan Neeley, who also graduated last year.

At 9 a.m. Friday morning, the Oñate Knights kicked off two days of ceremonies inside the Field of Dreams for high schools in Las Cruces.

At the beginning of the ceremony, the district honored the late Superintendent, Karen Trujillo, with a moment of silence.

"She worked tirelessly to get students back in school and to have this day," said Wendi MIller-Tomlinson, the district's deputy superintendent of instruction. "She's definitely on our minds and in our hearts today."

2021 also marks the first year that students were allowed to decorate their graduation caps. Gutierrez had a cap that read "let your dreams blossom."

“I put that on my cap because I think it means everything to every single senior here," Gutierrez said. "Let your dreams blossom."

Graduation dates and times at the Field of Dreams:

Friday, May 21

Oñate High School, 9 a.m.

Arrowhead Park Early College High School, 1:30 p.m.

Mayfield High School, 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 22

Las Cruces High School, 9 a.m.

Rio Grande Prep Institute, 1:30 p.m.

Centennial High School, 6 p.m.

