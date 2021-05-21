Man City Star Reaches Agreement Over Summer Transfer - Champions League Bonus Included

The 32 year-old had been confirmed by Manchester City to be leaving the Etihad Stadium upon the expiry of his contract, which comes at the end of June - and in turn, the Argentine forward has been free to negotiate with various clubs.

At the very front of the queue of clubs vying for his signature have been Barcelona - who have been on the look out for a marquee attacking player for the best part of 12 months since the departure of Luis Suarez.

It now appears as though the La Liga club have won the race, with the latest information from Fabrizio Romano being that the discussions have now reached the 'Here We Go' phase.

Romano has reported that an agreement for the transfer of Sergio Agüero to Barcelona has now been reached, with the Argentine striker set to join on a two-year deal until June 2023.

Embedded within the contract, according to the information of Romano, is a bonus in the event of Barcelona winning the UEFA Champions League, during the time in which Sergio Aguero is at the Camp Nou.

This weekend, Aguero will bid farewell to 10,000 Manchester City supporters who will be in attendance at the Etihad Stadium for the final game of the Premier League season and it is expected that the legendary striker will lift the Premier League trophy along with club captain Fernandinho.

