newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Pep Guardiola Provides Crucial Update On Joao Cancelo After Red Card Against Brighton

By Sangam Desai
Posted by 
CityXtra
CityXtra
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QjnEc_0a7CAgxj00

The Portuguese full-back was dismissed by referee Stuart Attwell in the 10th minute ‘for denying a goal-scoring opportunity’ in the aftermath of a failed clearance.

Joao Cancelo will still feel very hard done by after receiving his marching orders rather harshly. Last weekend’s hat-trick hero Ferran Torres had to bear the brunt of this incident, as he was replaced by Eric Garcia.

With Cancelo being sent off, he will be handed a three-match ban as confirmed by Pep Guardiola in his press conference on Friday, meaning the Portuguese international will miss Manchester City’s final game of the Premier League season against Everton, the Community Shield game against FA Cup Winners Leicester at the beginning of next season, and eventually the first Premier League game of Manchester City's 2020/21 campaign.

The Catalan made his opinion about Attwell's decision clear with a cheeky remark, when he was quoted as saying, "Joao cannot play for three games for this action, really nice."

With domestic bans not being applicable in European tournaments, the right-back will still be available for selection ahead of Manchester City's Champions League Final against Chelsea in Portugal.

This three-match ban is subject to an appeal, if at all Manchester City decide to make one. With almost negligible chances of it being overturned, the Blues will not risk an extension of the ban if their plea fails to materialise.

Fortunately for Pep Guardiola’s side, the Premier League title is already wrapped up and implications of this red card will not be as serious, and Joao Cancelo will be able to celebrate his first Premier League title alongside his teammates when Manchester City lift the trophy after their game against Everton at the weekend.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
59
Followers
627
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Ferran Torres
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Card#Manchester City#Portuguese#Community Shield#Catalan#Champions League Final#Fa Cup Winners Leicester#Brighton#Referee Stuart Attwell#Campaign#European Tournaments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
News Break
Soccer
News Break
World
News Break
Premier League
News Break
FA Cup
Country
Portugal
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueTelegraph

Pep Guardiola hails Man City players after winning 'hardest' Premier League title

Pep Guardiola hailed Manchester City’s fifth Premier League triumph as their toughest yet after sealing the title without kicking a ball. Leicester City’s victory at Old Trafford means Manchester United cannot catch Guardiola’s team, who have three matches spare and will lift the trophy at the Etihad Stadium on May 23 when they face Everton on the final day of the campaign.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Brighton, Burnley target Man Utd keeper Jacob Carney

Manchester United goalkeeper Jacob Carney isn't short of major offers. Carney comes off contract next month and is set to move on. Sunderland, Brighton and Burnley have all offered contracts to Carney, says The Sun, who is set to leave in the summer. The 21-year-old goalkeeper has been on loan...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Brighton set their price for Arsenal, Liverpool target Bissouma

Brighton have set their price for Yves Bissouma. The Sun says Brighton have slapped a £40m price-tag on Bissouma in response to interest in the midfielder from Liverpool and Arsenal. The 24-year-old has made 33 Premier League starts this season under Graham Potter, whose side have often produced performances far...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

'This was the hardest one... we will always remember this season': Pep Guardiola hails toughest title of his career after Manchester City lift third Premier League crown in four years

Pep Guardiola has described this title win as the toughest of his career after Manchester City lifted a third Premier League crown in four years. Leicester City's 2-1 victory at Manchester United rubberstamped City as champions with three matches remaining. After a sluggish start, Guardiola masterminded a run of 15...
Premier Leaguewhufc.com

Extended Highlights: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 West Ham United

Saïd Benrahma's first West Ham United goal rescued a point at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday evening after Danny Welbeck looked to have won it for the hosts. Welbeck struck with just six minutes remaining, but West Ham were not beaten and Benrahma replied from outside the box three minutes later.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Reading midfielder Josh Laurent interesting Brighton

Midfielder Josh Laurent is interesting Brighton. The Seagulls are preparing to sell midfielder Yves Bissouma this summer. And the Daily Mail says the Seagulls have already started eyeing up potential replacements for the player they signed in 2018, with Reading's Laurent seen as a potential target. Seagulls boss Graham Potter...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Roy Keane says Manchester United's squad is 'NOT good enough' to topple Manchester City as Red Devils legend insists Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs 'four or five' signings to topple Pep Guardiola's side after Edinson Cavani's contract renewal

Roy Keane believes Manchester United need 'four or five' additions this summer to challenge for the Premier League title as the former Red Devils captain said Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side is 'nowhere near good enough' to topple Man City. United have built on their third-place finish last campaign and look...
Premier Leaguepmldaily.com

Man. City are Champions, again! Pep Guardiola’s side secure third Premier League trophy in four seasons after United’s 1-2 loss at home to Leicester ended the title race

LONDON – Manchester City have been crowned Premier League champions for the third time in four seasons after Manchester United lost at home to Leicester. Pep Guardiola’s side have added the league title to the Carabao Cup and will go in pursuit of a Treble in the Champions League final, against Chelsea, on May 29.
Premier Leagueledburyreporter.co.uk

West Ham see Champions League hopes hit by Brighton draw

West Ham’s Champions League hopes were dealt a major blow despite a fine late equaliser from Said Benrahma against Brighton. The game burst into life in the final 10 minutes, with Danny Welbeck scoring a breakaway goal for Brighton in the 84th minute, which was cancelled out three minutes later by Benrahma’s curling shot.
Premier Leaguewcn247.com

West Ham's CL bid suffers another setback in Brighton draw

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — West Ham’s faint hope of scraping Champions League qualification has been left hanging by a thread after it needed a late strike from Said Benrahma to draw at Brighton 1-1 in the English Premier League. Substitute Benrahma rifled home his first goal for the club with just three minutes to go. The Hammers are five points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea with only two fixtures remaining. Lowly Brighton remains 17th following its 14th draw.