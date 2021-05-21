Wired reviews Apple’s 24-inch M1 iMac: ‘Just pure, colorful bliss’
Apple’s all-new iMac features a much more compact and remarkably thin design, the breakthrough M1 chip for powerful performance, and a gorgeous 24-inch 4.5K Retina display. iMac comes in a spectrum of vibrant colors — green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver — to match a user’s personal style and elevate any space. Customers can choose from three models of Magic Keyboard, including Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad, as well as Magic Mouse and the industry-best Magic Trackpad — all color-matched. Wired‘s Julian Chokkattu writes of the new iMac: “It’s just pure, colorful bliss.”macdailynews.com