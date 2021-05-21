UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma earns contract extension through end of 2024-2025 season
University of Connecticut athletic director David Benedict announced Friday that the school's famed women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma is receiving a contract extension through the 2024-2025 season. Auriemma, 67, will make $2.8 million under the terms of the deal, and that figure will increase by $100,000 per year. The contract includes options for two one-year extensions that would need mutual agreement.www.cbssports.com