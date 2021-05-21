newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Ohio House Leader Ducks Questions About Indicted Rep. Larry Householder Keeping Seat

By Jake Zuckerman, Ohio Capital Journal
Cleveland Scene
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFive men were charged. Four cases remain open. Three plea deals have been signed. Two alleged conspirators might cooperate with federal prosecutors. But only one man, Rep. Larry Householder, R-Glenford, continues to shape state law and draw a taxpayer funded salary of roughly $62,000, even under shadow of a racketeering indictment described by prosecutors as the largest public corruption case in state history.

www.clevescene.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Seitz
Person
Gayle Manning
Person
Bob Cupp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Statehouse#Legislature#House Speaker#House Republicans#Democrats#D Parma#Cleveland Com#Ohio Capital Journal#Senate#D Akron#The Columbus Dispatch#The Ohio House#Republican House Finance#Statehouse News Bureau#House Health#Firstenergy Corp#Rep Larry Householder#Householder Votes#Rep Thomas Hall#Rep Ron Ferguson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Columbus, OHspectrumnews1.com

Ohio House minority leader talks top state issues, political future

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the Statehouse's Democratic leaders is reacting to a number of polarizing issues currently circulating through the Statehouse. At the same time, the Ohio House Minority Leader has a decision to make about her own political future. What You Need To Know. Emilia Sykes, D-Akron, is...
Ohio StateCleveland Scene

‘Anti-Corruption Act’ Would Target Dark Money Spending in Ohio

Should nonprofit organizations that spend money on Ohio elections be forced to publicly disclose who funds them?. Some lawmakers say yes and are trying once again to change the state’s campaign finance law in an effort to make political spending more transparent. State Reps. Allison Russo, D-Upper Arlington, and Bride...
Congress & Courtswcbe.org

No Momentum To Remove Indicted Representative Householder

Former Speaker Larry Householder remains in the House as he awaits trial on federal bribery charges related to the 2019 passage of House Bill 6, the sweeping energy bill. Bob Cupp, who replaced Householder as speaker, had said last fall Householder might be expelled, but has said his caucus hasn’t moved on that. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler talked to a member of leadership on what’s happening with Householder.
Ohio StateColumbus Dispatch

Ohio GOP to vote on censuring Rep. Anthony Gonzalez for impeaching ex-President Trump

COLUMBUS – Will the Ohio Republican Party's leaders publicly rebuke one of their own for impeaching former President Donald Trump? That question will be decided Friday. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, R-Rocky River, was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, which left five people dead. Gonzalez joined Ohio's four Democratic lawmakers in the vote; no other Ohio Republican in Congress voted to impeach Trump.
Ohio StateColumbus Dispatch

Former Ohio utility regulator Sam Randazzo selling off properties after FBI search

After FBI agents searched his German Village condo in November, attorney Samuel Randazzo began off loading real estate holdings worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. In February, he transferred ownership of a house in the Columbus suburb of Grandview that he bought in 2013 for $346,000 to Samuel Brewster Randazzo for no money. In March, he sold a house in nearby Marble Cliff for $615,950, less than five months after buying it for $600,000.
Ohio StatePosted by
NJ Spotlight

JCP&L faces more questions about Ohio bribery scandal

New Jersey regulators want to know if customer money went to finance bribes. Jersey Central Power & Light is in trouble with regulators again. The state’s second-largest electric utility, already facing an audit of its operations from the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities, now has to explain to officials how money collected from its customers was used to pay for expenses at its parent company, FirstEnergy Corp.
Toledo, OHToledo Blade

Ohio House votes to honor Kranz

COLUMBUS — The Ohio House of Representatives on Wednesday unanimously voted to declare Aug. 17 of each year as “Eugene 'Gene' F. Kranz Day” in Ohio. House Bill 24, sponsored by state Reps. Lisa Sobecki (D., Toledo) and Mike Sheehy (D., Oregon), how heads to the Senate. Aug. 17 is...
Ohio StatePosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

After bailing out AEP’s mines, lawmakers returned its campaign checks, records show

Records show Ohio state politicians refunded nearly $50,000 in recent months to a political action committee of American Electric Power, a beneficiary of a massive coal mine bailout via scandal-tainted legislation enacted last year. Nine state senators and two House representatives, all Republican, returned a total of $19,500 in campaign contributions to an AEP political […] The post After bailing out AEP’s mines, lawmakers returned its campaign checks, records show appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.