Hand sanitizer recall expands again; testing detected methanol, FDA says

By Jordan Smith
fox5dc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe list of potentially dangerous hand sanitizers has expanded again after testing revealed the presence of methanol in Dibar Labs, ProtectoRx and Advance products. According to the Food and Drug Administration, methanol is a substance used to create antifreeze. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the FDA has stressed methanol "is not an acceptable ingredient for hand sanitizers and must not be used due to its toxic effects."

