HUTCHINSON— Dillons stores will change their mask policy to follow CDC guidelines starting Thursday, according to a statement from the company. Fully-vaccinated customers and most fully-vaccinated associates no longer need to wear a mask in Dillons stores, distribution centers, plants, and offices, unless otherwise required by state or local jurisdiction. If there is a state or local mandate, Dillons will adhere to that requirement and its timeline. For Kansas, that includes a mask mandate in the city of Lawrence. Non-vaccinated associates will be required to wear a mask.