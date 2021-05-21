newsbreak-logo
Buckhannon, WV

A time to pay tribute: Create Buckhannon, volunteers hang Walk of Valor banners in Jawbone

By Beth Christian Broschart
mybuckhannon.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBUCKHANNON — Ahead of Memorial Day, a slew of volunteers helped Create Buckhannon hang nearly 700 Walk of Valor banners earlier this week in Jawbone Park. The banners, which honor the service of veterans and current military members, are typically hung throughout the summer season from Memorial Day through Veterans Day. Spearheaded by Create Buckhannon, the project now encompasses an estimated 690 banners, which were hung bright and early Wednesday morning in Jawbone Park.

