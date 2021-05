A sluggish start to the regular season wasn't enough to prevent the Hopewell baseball team from being the top seed in the Class 3A WPIAL playoffs. The Vikings are the only team in the area to earn a top seed, after winning Section 1. Hopewell will look to win its first WPIAL title since 2010. The top threats standing in the Vikings way are No. 2 seed Avonworth and No. 3 seed South Park, both from Section 2.