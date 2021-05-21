newsbreak-logo
Join the Reimagine Public Safety Community Listening Session on Wednesday, May 26 at 6:30pm

The City's Task Force to Reimagine Public Safety will host a virtual community listening session on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 6:30 pm for our residents to give Task Force members feedback on issues related to Public Safety. The City of Takoma Park seeks the support of community members, non-profit leaders, local business owners, educators, etc., in Takoma Park who can help us make our community a safer and more livable city that serves all residents.

