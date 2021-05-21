Join the Reimagine Public Safety Community Listening Session on Wednesday, May 26 at 6:30pm

The Evergreen State College is known for its innovative programs and nontraditional approach to learning. These offerings are focused on engaging students in profound issues and extending this focus to the community around them. One way Evergreen is sparking conversation on important topics is through a new series of public seminars, which are centered around a variety of issues and ways in which we as a society can address them. Evergreen is currently offering a series of public seminars focused on Reimagining Community Safety, with the third seminar, called “College in Prison,” being hosted online on Saturday May 15 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.