Phil Mickelson turns back clock, leads PGA Championship

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 1 day ago

Phil Mickelson moved to the top of the leaderboard through the morning wave of golfers by shooting a 3-under-par 69 in Friday's second round of the PGA Championship at The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, S.C. Now 50, Mickelson moved to 5 under for the tournament. His only PGA Championship...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com
Golfnumberfire.com

DraftKings Daily Fantasy Golf Helper: Wells Fargo Championship

Daily fantasy golf requires a new approach for each and every event. The course and field change week after week, making no two contests alike. That means you need to refine your approach for each PGA Tour event to try to find golfers who are primed to excel for your daily fantasy golf lineups.
GolfPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Mickelson changes his mind, accepts exemption to US Open

Phil Mickelson is assured at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, and he's not without merit. He has won five majors — all of them except the U.S. Open — to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour.
GolfFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Burns leads at Byron Nelson

McKINNEY, Texas – Now that Sam Burns has figured out how to turn an early lead into a victory, it's already time to try again. Burns birdied six of his last eight holes Friday for a 10-under 62 and a two-stroke lead over Alex Noren at 17 under after the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson.
San Diego, CAABC News

Phil Mickelson receives special exemption to play in U.S. Open

Phil Mickelson will not need to qualify for the U.S. Open after all. The five-time major champion, who grew up in the San Diego area near the venue for this year's championship, Torrey Pines, accepted a special exemption from the United States Golf Association on Friday to play in the 121st U.S. Open next month.
TennisSun-Journal

Sports Digest: Nadal ends losing streak against Zverev with win in Rome

Rafael Nadal ended a run of three straight losses to Alexander Zverev with a convincing 6-3, 6-4 win over the German on Friday to reach the Italian Open semifinals. Zverev had beaten Nadal in straight sets at the same stage in Madrid a week ago but their latest meeting went the Spaniard’s way from the start. Aiming for a record-extending 10th Rome title, Nadal raced to a 4-0 lead in the first set and saved all eight break points he faced in the second.
Palm Harbor, FLsportsbettingdime.com

2021 PGA Tour Valspar Championship Odds and Picks

The Valspar Championship from Palm Harbor, FL tees off Thursday, April 29th. Justin Thomas is the +800 favorite over Dustin Johnson. We’ve narrowed down the golfers with the best chance of emerging victorious and provided the best value bets below. One week after we nailed the winning tandem of Marc...
Los Angeles, CAAntelope Valley Press

Talking Points

INDIANAPOLIS — Colton Herta, a Santa Clarita native, is not going to drive in Formula One or for Roger Penske or Chip Ganassi or anywhere but Andretti Autosport for now. The 21-year-old star signed a two-year contract extension inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway press box Friday, ending speculation he could move to Formula One or another IndyCar team next season.
TennisArkansas Online

Off the Wire

Phil Mickelson is assured of at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, but he's not without merit. He has won five majors -- all of them except the U.S. Open -- to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour. He has been eligible for every U.S. Open dating to 1994, but the 50-year-old Mickelson has fallen out of the top 100 in the world ranking. He had said in February 2020, a month before golf shut down because of the pandemic, that he would not accept an exemption. He was prepared to go through 36-hole qualifying on June 7, a week before the U.S. Open returns to Torrey Pines in his hometown of San Diego. He holds the U.S. Open record with six runner-up finishes.
Golfthepost.on.ca

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP: Three Canadians, a beast of a course, and the return of Rory

The saying what you don’t know can’t hurt you is going to be put to quite the test this week. The PGA Championship arrives at the Ocean Course on Kiawah island for the first time since 2012, and for many of the world’s best golfers it will be their first look at Pete Dye’s diabolical seaside masterpiece in South Carolina.
NFLPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Update on the latest sports

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Thousands of retired Black professional football players, their families and supporters are demanding an end to the controversial use of “race-norming” to determine which players are eligible for payouts in the NFL’s $1 billion settlement of brain injury claims. Former Washington running back Ken Jenkins and his...
Golfoutkick.com

Phil Mickelson — Who Didn’t Decide To Play Until This Week — Leads The PGA Championship

Five-time major champion Phil Mickelson is leading after 36 holes at the PGA Championship. The 50-year-old lefty came into the weekend at +25000 — well, how about now?. Jack Nicklaus won his final major at 46, which makes you wonder: Can Mickelson really hold up another two rounds? Would be quite the story. I guess if Tom Brady can win a Super Bowl at 43, why the heck not right? Do it, Phil!
San Diego, CAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Phil Mickelson to design new $2 million practice facility for University of San Diego golf team

Phil Mickelson will design a new $2 million golf training facility for the University of San Diego, Athletic Director Bill McGillis announced on Monday. The Purcell Family Short-Game Practice Facility will be located on campus and feature a one-acre natural turf short-game area fit with a large putting green, practice bunkers and fairway and rough area so players can practice any shot they’d face in competition.
San Diego, CAGolf Digest

Chris Riley, Phil Mickelson and the rebirth of a college golf team

SAN DIEGO — Tiger Woods had good reasons to deem Chris Riley a worthy friend back in their more innocent days on the Southern California junior golf circuit. With his strawberry blond hair and impish nature, Riley seemingly approached life as a carefree Leprechaun, and he was the release valve to Woods’ pressure-cooker existence. Born two years apart and traveling parallel paths that included a Walker Cup, Ryder Cup and more than a dozen majors, Riley could make Tiger smile, even laugh, with his goofy observations and endless repertoire of innocuous questions.
Golfsandiegouniontribune.com

Day trying to regain form, knowledge of Kiawah ahead of PGA

The breeze was stiff enough Monday morning off the Atlantic coast that Jason Day hit a bullet of a 4-iron into the par-3 14th at Kiawah Island and watched it tumble down a shaved slope 10 feet below the green. As he finished the back nine on the first official...
GolfAsbury Park Press

2021 PGA Championship Fantasy Golf Power Rankings

The second major of 2021 is here as the PGA Tour returns to the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island in South Carolina. Below, we look at the fantasy golf power rankings and odds for the 2021 PGA Championship, with PGA Tour picks and predictions. Collin Morikawa is the defending PGA...
GolfSaipan Tribune

Aguon is MGA Ace of Aces champ

Isaac Aguon topped the annual Ace of Aces Championships hosted by the Marianas Golfing Association. On the first day of the Ace of Aces tournament held lastApril 17 at the Laolao Bay Golf & Resort west course, April Ace and eventual champ Aguon shot a 46 in the front nine and a 38 in the back nine for a gross score of 84. Sporting a 19 handicap and a net score of 65, Isaac took a commanding 5-stroke lead over Keone Chariton. who shot a net score of 70.