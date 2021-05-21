Prince Harry Details the Night That Meghan Markle Considered Taking Her Own Life

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's third wedding anniversary is just one week away, and someone close to the couple is reflecting on his role in the nuptials and what it felt like to be there on the big day. Daniel Martin, a globally revered makeup artist, created the bride's look for her walk down the aisle, which included "no-makeup, makeup" and glowing skin. Looking back on the event, there were several moments—aside from his glam responsibilities—that stood out to him. As a fellow person of color, he particularly valued the presence of diversity. "It's so wild because if you really think about it, if we break it down in such a way on such a top-level, that family represents colonization. And here's someone of color who is married into it. My participation in it as an Asian American, I didn't really think about it," Martin told People. "For me, it was just helping my friends feel as beautiful and comfortable on her wedding day. I've never thought about it in that context, but now you bring that up, what an incredible opportunity to just let everyone know or just show people, Hey, we are a global society."