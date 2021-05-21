Prince Harry Details the Night That Meghan Markle Considered Taking Her Own Life

It seems like almost a lifetime ago since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced on Valentine's Day that they were expecting a second child. A nod to Harry's late mother, the pair broke the news with a gorgeous photo, 37 years after Princess Diana announced she was pregnant with Harry. Misan Harriman, the photographer who took the photo and a friend of the couple, tweeted: 'Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!'