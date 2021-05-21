Air Force Veteran Graduates USC Bovard College On Mission To Advance Health Care Access

Emily Klein had checked off more than half of her college bucket list: Tailgate for a sporting event. Have a meal with a professor. Vote in an election. The list, filled with 120 activities to complete by graduation day, was given to the University of Virginia's Class of 2020 when they were freshmen. Klein was saving the remaining tasks on her list - run with the president and attend a student theater production - for the spring semester of her senior year, when her workload would be lighter.