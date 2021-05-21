newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Barton County, KS

Unemployment rate continues to drop across the region

Posted by 
Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.5 percent in April. This was a decrease from 3.7 percent in March and a decrease from 12.6 percent in April 2020.

greatbendpost.com
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
716K+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Barton County, KS
State
Kansas State
Barton County, KS
Business
City
Ellsworth, KS
Local
Kansas Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Jobs#Market Rates#Ellsworth Rush#Russell Counties#Kdol#Job Estimates#Private Sector Jobs#Preliminary Estimates#Progress#March#April#Pawnee#Drop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Jobs
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Great Bend Post

Sen. Marshall: Time to cut unemployment benefits

(Washington, D.C., May 21, 2021) – U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. penned an op-ed for the Kansas City Business Journal highlighting the need to help get Kansans back to work and halt enhanced unemployment benefits brought on by President Biden and the Democrats. Earlier this year, Democrats forced through legislation without any Republican support that provided an additional $300 per week in federal unemployment benefits, in turn making it more profitable for many Americans to stay unemployed. This month’s dismal Department of Labor (DOL) report showed an uptick in the unemployment rate to 6.1% and employers only adding 266,000 jobs last month, despite widespread projections of over one million jobs to be gained in April. Senator Marshall’s op-ed follows the introduction of his Get Americans Back to Work Act, which decreases the federal unemployment benefits to $150 per week at the end of May, and then fully repeals them out at the end of June. In his op-ed, Senator Marshall said in part,
InternetPosted by
Great Bend Post

FCC: Over 1M US households apply for internet assistance program

WASHINGTON — Federal Communications Commission Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel on Thursday announced the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program enrolled more than one million households in the first week of the program’s debut. Households in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and American Samoa are benefitting from the subsidy program initiated by Congress.
Public HealthPosted by
Great Bend Post

Dillons adjusts mask policy to follow CDC guidelines

HUTCHINSON— Dillons stores will change their mask policy to follow CDC guidelines starting Thursday, according to a statement from the company. Fully-vaccinated customers and most fully-vaccinated associates no longer need to wear a mask in Dillons stores, distribution centers, plants, and offices, unless otherwise required by state or local jurisdiction. If there is a state or local mandate, Dillons will adhere to that requirement and its timeline. For Kansas, that includes a mask mandate in the city of Lawrence. Non-vaccinated associates will be required to wear a mask.
Barton County, KSPosted by
Great Bend Post

News From the Oil Patch (5/17)

Monday's gasoline prices are the highest in six years at over $3.04 per gallon. The auto club AAA says analysts expected three-dollar gas leading up to the Memorial Day holiday weekend, but the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline brought a spike weeks ahead of the holiday. The average across Kansas was up seven cents a gallon from a week ago. In Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina, where supplies were strained due to the pipeline shutdown, prices jumped as much as 21 cents in matter of days. With the pipeline back in operation, Triple-A says prices in these states and the national average have stabilized since the end of last week.
Barton County, KSPosted by
Hays Post

COVID-19 variant identified in Barton County

GREAT BEND — The Barton County Health Department is now reporting the first case of a COVID-19 variant in Barton County. Karen Winkleman, the County's Health Director, told Barton County Commissioners on Monday morning that she learned of the variant on Sunday night from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Barton County, KSGreat Bend Tribune

Wheat diseases management should lead to profit

As of May 11 the Drought Monitor report is indicating abnormally dry conditions creeping closer to Barton County as it now encompasses almost all of Stafford and Rice Counties. Hopefully the promised unsettled period will bring rain without too much severe weather. Most of the southern third of the state is still abnormally dry. Moderate drought is still confined to a two county tier next to the Colorado border and the Dodge/Garden City area did receive some significant rains this past week. The six to ten-day outlook (May 18 to 22) indicates above normal temperatures and precipitation. The eight to 14 day outlook (May 20 to 26) indicates more of the same. If corn and soybeans are in the ground this should help with seedling emergence and establishment. As long as we aren’t too hot, this should help with wheat kernel development. The downside is the wetter conditions will favor diseases, especially rust species.