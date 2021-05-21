Unemployment rate continues to drop across the region

As of May 11 the Drought Monitor report is indicating abnormally dry conditions creeping closer to Barton County as it now encompasses almost all of Stafford and Rice Counties. Hopefully the promised unsettled period will bring rain without too much severe weather. Most of the southern third of the state is still abnormally dry. Moderate drought is still confined to a two county tier next to the Colorado border and the Dodge/Garden City area did receive some significant rains this past week. The six to ten-day outlook (May 18 to 22) indicates above normal temperatures and precipitation. The eight to 14 day outlook (May 20 to 26) indicates more of the same. If corn and soybeans are in the ground this should help with seedling emergence and establishment. As long as we aren’t too hot, this should help with wheat kernel development. The downside is the wetter conditions will favor diseases, especially rust species.