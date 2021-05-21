Even With Pandemic in Retreat, Sales of Plant-Based Protein Continue

Target announced this week that it will be launching 30 new plant-based items under its own line, Good & Gather Plant-Based, and the most astounding part is that most of the items will check out at a price of $5 or less. With this launch, Target is positioning itself to be a major player in the plant-based food retail lineup, competing with Kroger, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Vejii the plant-based online retailer, PlantX which is a mix of online and brick and mortar. This recent announcement is just one more example of how plant-based consumerism is driving the growth in food retail, growing at more than twice the rate as traditional food sales since 2019, according to market data.