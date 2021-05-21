newsbreak-logo
Even With Pandemic in Retreat, Sales of Plant-Based Protein Continue

By Maxwell Rabb
thebeet.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers bought more plant-based proteins than ever, and this trend has continued even as the virus is on the retreat, according to new market research just released. For the past 14 months, consumer shopping habits drastically shifted as it became easier to shop for food online, and more people were seeking to strengthen immunity and improve nutrition, according to the International Food Information Council's latest survey: 2021 Food & Health Survey detailing how consumers' enthusiasm for plant-based proteins is still going strong.

thebeet.com
