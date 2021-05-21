Rush Could’ve Told You, Joe! Ceasefires Are Pointless
BRETT: What a difference a day makes. Our top story of the day, obviously, the battle between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. Things have changed in the overnight hours as a ceasefire has been achieved, and that is big news. It was a ceasefire not brokered by the United States of America but rather brokered by the Egyptians who were able to get the operations paused by Israel, the IDF, and of course what’s gone on with the terrorist organization Hamas.www.rushlimbaugh.com