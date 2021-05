A 53-year-old Pottstown woman was busted with 47 baggies of heroin and four grams of methamphetamine, authorities said. Barbara Guerrero, behind the wheel of a 2009 Ford Focus, when troopers pulled her over for unknown traffic violations just before midnight on the westbound side of Route 422/S. Collegeville Road in Upper Providence May 10, Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release.