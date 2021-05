Let me tell you upfront that cleaning out my golf bag for the first time in several years was not a planned event. I couldn't find one of the two fobs that you need to start my car. The last time I saw the fob was on a day when I took the car to the golf course. The car will start as long as the fob is anywhere inside the vehicle. So, I figured it was in the golf bag somewhere, since it wasn't under the seats of the car or pickup. It was not under my couch cushions, but a couple of goldfish crackers were. I'm assuming that my two-year-old niece left those for me during her Easter visit.