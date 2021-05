2021 NFL Draft day is here and some of the best in the business are drying the ink on their final mock drafts in anticipation of Thursday night’s first-round picks. The Buffalo Bills have long been a head-scratcher to pick for with a limited amount of needs and a back end of the first round selection to add for even more difficulty. Long-time ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper tabbed his final mock draft with a corner you don’t often see mocked into the first round.