Rush Always Said It: We Must Stand with Israel or We’re Next
BRETT: Rush often said that Israel is the lone outpost of democracy in the Middle East. And I think we can agree with that. There are people who live in Israel from all sorts of backgrounds, and they have more rights there in Israel regardless of their religion, regardless of their identity, than any other place in the Middle East. In fact, our own Dean Karayanis, a/k/a Koko Jr., the host of the History Author Show on iHeartRadio, has an op-ed in the Washington Times on this very topic.www.rushlimbaugh.com