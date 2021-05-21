Rush Always Said It: We Must Stand with Israel or We’re Next

Thanks to the financial and political contributions from Jewish and other people from all over the world, Israel is a success story economically with thriving industries in the technical and medical fields. Militarily, Israel continues to have an upper hand in the Middle East, but is it doing anything that will truly put it on a path where it can enjoy the benefits of regional stability and peace? Despite all its strengths, it continues to deal with the passions and hostilities spawned from its dominance in a way that is ultimately contrary to its own interests.