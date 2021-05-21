newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Unemployment rate continues to drop across the region

Posted by 
Little Apple Post
Little Apple Post
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.5 percent in April. This was a decrease from 3.7 percent in March and a decrease from 12.6 percent in April 2020.

littleapplepost.com
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
686K+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Jobs#Market Rates#Kdol#Job Estimates#Private Sector Jobs#Preliminary Estimates#Progress#March#April#Pottawatomie#Wabaunsee#Secretary#Riley County#Dickinson County#Drop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Jobs
Related
EconomyTimes Daily

Unemployment falls below 3% in Shoals

A year ago, the unemployment rate in the Shoals soared easily past double digits in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at...
Kansas StateParsons Sun

Unemployment drops in Kansas, Labette County

Preliminary estimates reported by the Kansas Department of Labor show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.5% in April. This was a decrease from 3.7% in March and a decrease from 12.6% in April 2020. According to the labor report released on Friday, the state had an unadjusted jobless rate...
Virginia StateVirginia Business

Va. April unemployment rate at 4.7%, drops nearly half point

Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was at 4.7% in April, dropping 0.4 percentage points below March’s jobless rate. April’s statewide unemployment rate was 5.9 percentage points below April 2020’s rate of 10.6%, the first full month of pandemic-related job losses. Virginia contends to trend lower than the nation, however. The U.S. unemployment rate for April was 6.1%.
Virginia StateAugusta Free Press

Virginia unemployment rate dropped to 4.7 percent in April

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Virginia’s unemployment rate fell 0.4-percentage point to 4.7 percent in April, nearly a point and a half the national rate, which rose in April to 6.1 percent. “Virginia’s unemployment rate has decreased every month since last June and is edging closer to...
Massachusetts StateDaily News Of Newburyport

Mass. employers added 5,100 jobs in April

Massachusetts employers added 5,100 jobs in April as the state's unemployment rate dropped to 6.5%, 0.2 percentage points below the revised March rate of 6.7%, labor officials announced Friday. Total employment in Massachusetts increased to about 3.43 million in April, according to the latest estimates from the Bureau of Labor...
Economywtoc.com

SC’s April unemployment rate drops slightly since March

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - State employment officials say the number of people unemployed in South Carolina in April dropped by more than 2,278 compared with March’s total. Department of Employment and Workforce spokesperson Heather Biance said the state’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate for April dropped slightly to 5.0% from March’s 5.1%.
EconomyArkansas Business

Report: State's Jobless Rate Unchanged at 4.4%

Arkansas' unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.4% from March and April, the state Division of Workforce Services said Friday. At the same time, the U.S. unemployment rate went from 6% in March to 6.1% in April. Arkansas' report said the state's civilian labor force increased by a net 1,984, including 2,779 more employed people.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Great Bend Post

Sen. Marshall: Time to cut unemployment benefits

(Washington, D.C., May 21, 2021) – U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. penned an op-ed for the Kansas City Business Journal highlighting the need to help get Kansans back to work and halt enhanced unemployment benefits brought on by President Biden and the Democrats. Earlier this year, Democrats forced through legislation without any Republican support that provided an additional $300 per week in federal unemployment benefits, in turn making it more profitable for many Americans to stay unemployed. This month’s dismal Department of Labor (DOL) report showed an uptick in the unemployment rate to 6.1% and employers only adding 266,000 jobs last month, despite widespread projections of over one million jobs to be gained in April. Senator Marshall’s op-ed follows the introduction of his Get Americans Back to Work Act, which decreases the federal unemployment benefits to $150 per week at the end of May, and then fully repeals them out at the end of June. In his op-ed, Senator Marshall said in part,
Virginia Statewfirnews.com

Virginia unemployment rate dips again

(from Governor’s office) Governor Ralph Northam today announced that Virginia’s unemployment rate fell 0.4-percentage point to 4.7 percent in April. Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to be below the national rate, which rose to 6.1 percent. “Virginia’s unemployment rate has decreased every month since last June and is edging...
Albuquerque, NMABQJournal

NM ties for third-highest unemployment rate in nation

New Mexico’s unemployment rate held relatively steady again in April, continuing a trend of slow job growth even as the state begins to loosen restrictions related to the pandemic. The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 8.2% last month, tied with New York for the third-highest rate in the...
Alabama Statewtvy.com

Alabama jobless rate drops to 3.6%

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.6% last month, and a hiring surging prompted by renewed business activity as the pandemic eases is driving up wages in the state, labor officials said Friday. The preliminary, seasonally adjusted jobless rate for April was 3.6%, down a bit from...
Economytribuneledgernews.com

Unemployment fraud rampant in WV, across US

May 20—It was kind of odd, if not humorous, at first. Ellen Bullock's company — Charleston-based Gaddy Engineering — began receiving unemployment claims last year, first sporadically, and then in clumps. It was an otherwise normal occurrence for any business, although it shouldn't have pertained to Gaddy Engineering. Because, as...
Georgia Stategeorgia.gov

Gov. Kemp: Georgia's Unemployment Rate Drops for 12th Straight Month

Atlanta, GA – Today, Governor Brian P. Kemp issued the following statement in response to Georgia’s unemployment rate dropping another 0.2 percentage points to reach 4.3 percent in April. Last month, Georgia reported the lowest unemployment rate among the ten most-populated states. "Thanks to our efforts to protect both lives...
Economyaudacy.com

KDOL releases April unemployment report

The latest labor statistics report from the Kansas Department of Labor shows the state's adjusted unemployment rate for April is at 3.5%, down from 3.7% in March. Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the KDOL and the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows its a significant decrease from 12.6 percent in April 2020.
EconomyUrban Milwaukee

Employment, Unemployment Both Rising

Wisconsin job growth was tepid in April, with employment opportunities rising but also more people entering the labor force, according to the state Department of Workforce Development (DWD). While the state has recovered a substantial number of the jobs that were lost in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic,...
EconomyWYSH AM 1380

What a difference a year makes in state unemployment

(TDLWD) Tennessee’s statewide unemployment rate for April 2021 decreased by double digits when compared to data from the previous year. In April 2020, the state’s jobless rate reached a record high during the economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to data released from the Department of Labor and...