About 150 homeowners are now at risk of losing sewage service in Hideaway Hills, the neighborhood where a sinkhole exposed an abandoned gypsum mine in April 2020. The Northdale Sanitary District, which oversees water and sewage for the Hideaway Hills and Northdale subdivisions, has received a $440,000 loan from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, but it has yet to accept it due to concerns about the abandoned mine in Black Hawk that has already forced families to leave their homes.