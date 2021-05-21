Princess Yachts America Spring 2021 Owners Holiday

The Western Mediterranean beckons for a sensational summer of freedom and adventure, and new to charter luxury yacht LIFE SAGA is the perfect way to cruise in style. This 42.1m/138.1ft Heesen motor yacht is built with an aluminium hull for a shallow draft to access the shallow bays and coves of the Mediterranean, such as the stunning beaches around Corsica and Sardinia. Once you’ve found the perfect spot for an afternoon of fun and relaxation, there are plenty of water toys to keep everyone entertained before a beachside barbeque and drinks at sundown. The range of 3,500 nautical miles can take your group far and wide, from the French Riviera all the way down to Sicily and the Aeolian Islands.