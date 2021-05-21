Princess Yachts America Spring 2021 Owners Holiday
Each year, Princess Yachts America brings owners together at key destinations around the world for a weekend of sun, fun and camaraderie. After a year like 2020, they knew they had to pull out all the stops for 2021. Yachting Magazine had the pleasure of attending the Princess Yachts America 2021 Owners Holiday hosted on Harbour Island in the beautiful Bahamas. With over 50 Princess yachts in attendance, it was definitely a weekend to celebrate. Check out our teaser reel and see what it’s like to be a Princess owner.www.yachtingmagazine.com