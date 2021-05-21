newsbreak-logo
Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe fights Noem’s effort to desecrate Black Hills with fireworks party

By Press Pool
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe has moved to join a lawsuit brought by the state of South Dakota and Governor Kristi Noem that asks the court to force the National Park Service (“NPS”) to grant the state a permit to hold a July Fourth fireworks spectacle at Mount Rushmore in the Black Hills. The National Park Service’s recent denial of Noem’s permit cited the severe risk of wildfire, environmental threats, and threats to public safety and health, including risk of transmitting COVID-19. The National Park Service also cited concerns raised by tribes, including the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe.

