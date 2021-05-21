Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe fights Noem’s effort to desecrate Black Hills with fireworks party

South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension and South Dakota 4-H have unveiled a brand new, yearlong program for youth interested in outdoor education and natural resources. The OWLS (Outdoor, Wilderness and Life Skills) Program will educate and engage teen participants in a variety of activities to better prepare them to be good stewards of the land. Experts from South Dakota 4-H, as well as South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks (GFP), will partner to provide the youth with comprehensive training through monthly webinars, three hands-on camping experiences and a year-end adventure.