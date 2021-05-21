School district mourns loss of student in weekend shooting

PITTSBURGH — A Penn Hills High School student who was shot and killed on Sunday is being remembered by his classmates.

Day Meir Boyd was found shot in an SUV on Frankstown Avenue in Homewood Sunday afternoon after police responded to a 911 call. Police are still investigating and no arrests have been made.

“He is going to be missed and it’s really, really important that the kids see that, that we do care. Every single life matters here,” said superintendent Nancy Hines. “The most important thing is that everybody understands this is someone’s child and there is a devastating loss here.”

Along Frankstown Avenue, a Violence Prevention Street Outreach team from the Allegheny County Health Department’s Office of Violence Prevention was canvassing the neighborhood Friday. The goal? End the violence altogether.

“I think it’s a good idea and if they can come around and have visibility, then they can make a difference,” said Tom Watkins who lives in Homewood.