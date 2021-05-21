newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Barbara, CA

Fire threatens homes and the KEYT newsroom in Santa Barbara

calcoastnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA nearly 10-acre fire that scorched a hill in Santa Barbara Thursday night caused the evacuations of homes and the KEYT newsroom. Shortly before 9 a.m., 911 callers reported a vegetation fire burning in the TV Hill area and spreading rapidly, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Officials ordered residents to evacuate homes between Loma Alta and Miramonte drives and Cliff Drive and Vista Del Pueblo. KEYT employees also evacuated their newsroom as flames came close to the building.

calcoastnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miramonte, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Government
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Burning#County Officials#Vista Del Pueblo#Loma Alta Drive#Keyt Newsroom#Keyt Employees#Fire Officials#Firefighters#Flames#Arson Investigators#Evacuation Orders#Reports Authorities#Cliff Drive#Sunrise#Investigation#Hotspots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Santa Barbara, CAKEYT

Firefighters knock down homeless camp fire in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara City Fire knocked down a brush fire in Santa Barbara on Monday morning. On Monday at around 10:58 a.m., City firefighter responded to reports of smoke on Highway 101 on the southbound side near the Castillo off-ramp. Firefighters came and knocked down the 20...
New Cuyama, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Crews Knock Down Brush Fire in New Cuyama

Santa Barbara County firefighters knocked down a two to four-acre brush fire in New Cuyama on Sunday evening. At 7:20 p.m., county fire crews and resources from Kern County responded to Santa Barbara Canyon and Foothill Roads and discovered a small spot fire that had grown to several acres. Three...
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Brush Fire on Castillo Onramp

Brush fire off Highway 101 southbound at Castillo Street Off-Ramp. FULL SANTA BARBARA CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONSE... SBPD RESPONDING, PREVENTION 75 ALSO RESPONDING.. Possible homeless camp... Roger May 17, 2021 11:24 AM. Guess it was a small one..Roger out. Roger May 17, 2021 11:30 AM. Most units in service Prevention...
Orcutt, CAKEYT

Suspicious package investigation prompts shelter-in-place in Orcutt

ORCUTT, Calif. - A Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department bomb squad was called to investigate a suspicious package in Orcutt on Sunday night, prompting a shelter-in-place for some residents. The package is at Foster Road and Odie Lane. Foster Road is now closed from Orcutt Road to Hummel Drive. The...
Santa Barbara County, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Vehicle Rollover..

MONTECITO FIRE ALSO RESPONDING... Vehicle in the center divider.. Fire Department looking for the vehicle Unable to locate.. HIGHWAY 101 NORTHBOUND SOUTH OF SALINAS found... Traffic not stopped Nissan Rouge on roof... Roger May 17, 2021 05:27 AM. According to the CHP Driver might be trapped.. Roger May 17, 2021...
California StateDaily Gate City

Arson suspected in Southern California wildfire

An arson suspect has been arrested in connection with a wildfire in Pacific Palisades, California. The blaze forced evacuations in canyons where thick vegetation hasn’t burned in more than 60 years. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
Isla Vista, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Vehicle Crashes Over Isla Vista Cliff

A vehicle crashed off of a cliff in the 6800 block of Del Playa in Isla Vista on Saturday night. At 11:07 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded with two engines, one truck, and a Batallion Chief for a vehicle approximately 30-40 feet over a cliff. Upon investigation and a...
Goleta, CAKEYT

Crews battle brush fire near Dos Pueblos High baseball fields in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Fire crews battled a brush fire Saturday afternoon that was burning near the Dos Pueblos High School baseball fields. Firefighters received reports of the burn around 12:47 p.m. between Alameda Avenue and Glenn Annie Road. Three engine companies and a battalion chief responded to...
California StateComplex

California Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection With Palisades Fire

A person who was detained Sunday in connection with the 1,325-acre brush fire in Pacific Palisades has been arrested, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday. “That person is in custody, but we’re not releasing anything more now because of the pending investigation,” Garcetti confirmed in a press conference. LAPD...
Santa Barbara, CAKEYT

Volunteers dive down to keep Santa Barbara Harbor clean

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The seafloor in any busy harbor may be littered with lost or discarded junk, impacting the environment just like litter on land. Santa Barbara Harbor’s Operation Clean Sweep, a seafloor debris cleanup program, is the team hoping to change that. They held their 13th annual cleanup event on Sunday.
Santa Maria, CAcalcoastnews.com

Man shot and killed during argument in Santa Maria

A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Santa Maria, in at least the seventh fatal shooting in Santa Barbara County in 2021. During a verbal altercation between a group of people, another man brandished a gun and shot the victim. Shortly after 2 p.m., police responded to...
Santa Maria, CALompoc Record

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

INCIDENT — At 1:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 2000 block of South Broadway. INCIDENT — At 1:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of West Union Valley Parkway and Foxenwood Lane.
Santa Barbara County, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Weed and Wine Come Together in Santa Ynez Valley

This story was originally published by the Santa Barbara Independent and is reproduced here in partnership with Edhat. For 30 years now, Sunstone Winery has provided the Santa Ynez Valley one of its more famously photographed touchstones, shifting from “Tuscan-inspired” villa in wedding albums to “futuristic French chateau,” at least for purposes of one recent Star Trek show.
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Driver Arrested and Two Injured in Collision with MTD Bus

On May 15, 2021, around 1220pm, a Santa Barbara Police Officer observed a stolen vehicle driving in the area of San Andres Street and West Micheltorena Street. The vehicle was reported stolen several days ago from the north-end in the City of Santa Barbara. The Officer followed the vehicle and...
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Volunteers Needed at Wildlife Care Network

Volunteers make up an important part of the team at Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network (SBWCN). Spring baby season is in full swing, and SBWCN is urgently looking for more volunteers during this busy time of year! There are two volunteer positions that are in critical need right now:. 1....