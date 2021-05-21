Fire threatens homes and the KEYT newsroom in Santa Barbara

A nearly 10-acre fire that scorched a hill in Santa Barbara Thursday night caused the evacuations of homes and the KEYT newsroom. Shortly before 9 a.m., 911 callers reported a vegetation fire burning in the TV Hill area and spreading rapidly, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Officials ordered residents to evacuate homes between Loma Alta and Miramonte drives and Cliff Drive and Vista Del Pueblo. KEYT employees also evacuated their newsroom as flames came close to the building.