Alex Morono just chalked up the biggest win of his career with a first round technical knockout of Donald Cerrone at UFC Vegas 26 last night (Sat., May 8, 2021) in Las Vegas, Nevada. A victory like that must be pretty sweet, and even more so given the fact that Morono stepped in on under a week’s notice to take the fight. From licking his wounds from a decision loss against Anthony Pettis to getting a lot of hype for finishing “Cowboy” hard?