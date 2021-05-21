newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut State

CDC confirms 163 cases of salmonella, 3 found in Connecticut

Posted by 
Fairfield County Charter
Fairfield County Charter
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30JYKH_0a7C4jV100
(David Silverman/Getty Images)

By Sanchali Singh

(FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Conn.) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a national investigation into 163 salmonella illnesses in 43 states and confirmed that three cases were found in Connecticut.

The agency said the outbreaks are likely linked to backyard poultry, like ducks and chickens, which can carry salmonella germs even if they look healthy and clean.

“You can get sick from touching your backyard poultry or anything in their environment and then touching your mouth or food, and swallowing salmonella germs,” the CDC said.

Data shows that three cases have been confirmed in Connecticut, but more people could be sick as many recover from the infection without medical care and aren’t tested.

The agency also said recent illnesses may not be reported, since it normally takes about two to four weeks to determine if a sick individual is part of an outbreak.

The CDC did not say where in the state cases were reported, but most cases were confirmed in April. CDC data shows that the outbreak started Feb. 12, when the first person tested positive for salmonella, and is still ongoing as of May 20.

The agency said most people who tested positive ranged in age of less than 1 to 87 years, with a median age of 24 years, and 58% are female. The CDC has information of 109 individuals, 34 of which were hospitalized.

No deaths have been reported.

The CDC said that backyard flock owners should regularly wash their hands, be safe around birds and watch their kids when they are in the vicinity and handle eggs carefully.

Anyone with the following symptoms might have salmonella and should contact their healthcare provider:

  • Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F
  • Diarrhea for more than three days that is not improving
  • Bloody diarrhea
  • So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down
  • Signs of dehydration, such as:
    • Not urinating (peeing) much
    • Dry mouth and throat
    • Feeling dizzy when standing up

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Fairfield County Charter

Fairfield County Charter

Fairfield County, CT
710
Followers
256
Post
89K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fairfield County Charter has all the latest news from across Fairfield County in the state’s southwestern corner. Stay updated on statewide news, COVID-19 changes, feel-good stories and more.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fairfield County, CT
Fairfield County, CT
Government
Fairfield County, CT
Health
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Salmonella#Chickens#Disease Prevention#Cdc#Infection Control#Disease Control#Diarrhea#Medical Care#Backyard Poultry#Conn#Dehydration#Birds#April#Liquids#Environment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Food Safety
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
Connecticut Statewlad.com

Mask mandate expected to change in Conn. Wednesday

Ridgefield Parks and Recreation still requires wearing masks. While the CDC has altered its guidance on vaccinated people wearing masks, the State, for now, still has an executive order requiring all individuals to wear face coverings indoors. That is expected to change on Wednesday when other COVID-related mandates are dropped in Connecticut. The CDC does still recommend indoor mask wearing in certain circumstances. The state Department of Public Health is working on guidance for indoor events.
Posted by
i95 ROCK

Survivors: Connecticut’s Independent Pharmacies

Just before the pandemic hit, I took a ride into Manhattan to go see a concert. On the walk to the venue, I thought to myself, wow, Duane Reade/Walgreens must own 1/4 of New York City. It seemed that one of their pharmacies was on every corner. It's not that bad here in Connecticut, but you might have a hard time finding a pharmacy that isn't CVS, Rite Aid, or Walgreens.
Connecticut StateHartford Courant

Connecticut’s masking rules will change Wednesday. At Walmart, Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts Park, masks will be optional. Here’s what you need to know.

Fully vaccinated Connecticut residents will be allowed to venture maskless into most public spaces starting Wednesday — but there are exceptions and caveats to the soon-to-be-lifted mandate, depending on both a person’s vaccination status and the individual rules of the space. For instance, the state will still require masking for...
NBC Connecticut

What to Know About Lifting of COVID Restrictions in CT Wednesday

On Wednesday, the governor is lifting most remaining COVID-19-related restrictions and he is also ending the indoor mask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated. Gov. Ned Lamont’s decision comes after the CDC announced last week that fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks in most indoor settings. Some businesses...
Hartford, CTEyewitness News

State offering $1,000 to the unemployed who find jobs

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut's governor is offering a new initiative to get the people of Connecticut back to work in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, Gov. Ned Lamont announced the "Back to Work CT Initiative," which will give people a $1,000 signing bonus when they get a new job.
Connecticut StatePosted by
i95 ROCK

DMV and Other Connecticut State Agencies To Fully Re-Open June 1

More good news in our quest to get back to some sort of normal. Looks like Connecticut State Agencies will re-open for business on June 1. I know one of the things your missed more than anything during the pandemic was waiting in that long line at the DMV. Well as of June 1, you'll be able to experience that feeling all over again. For many it will feel like the first time.....not.
Connecticut StateNew Britain Herald

CCSU reports zero new covid-19 cases

NEW BRITAIN – Central Connecticut State University reported zero new covid-19 cases for the week of May 7 to 13. Griffin Health tested 538 residence students and staff for the week of May 3 to 9 and no one tested positive. Forty-four commuter students were also tested, and no one tested positive, according to the university’s daily covid-19 dashboard.
wshu.org

Connecticut Bill Would Mandate Data Collection On Racial Inequities In Health Care Settings

Equity advocates in Connecticut say racial bias in health care has been linked to the fact that Black infants are more than twice as likely to die as white infants. That’s often because healthcare professionals pay less attention to Black women, according to Cynthia Hayes of Doulas for Connecticut Coalition, a multiracial association of midwives.
Connecticut Statewshu.org

Lamont Pushes For Wider Broadband Access In Connecticut

Connecticut has twice as many residents who lack broadband as Massachusetts, which has two times the population of Connecticut. That’s according to an independent research agency called Broadband Access. Governor Ned Lamont is using the Broadband Access report to convince lawmakers to pass his universal broadband accessibility bill. The legislation...
Fairfield, CTfairfieldct.org

Town of Fairfield News

I am very encouraged to see that as more residents get vaccinated, Fairfield has officially moved out of the red and orange categories and into the yellow category. (5-9 cases per 100,000), with our COVID-19 cases. This is the the third week in a row Fairfield has experienced a reduction in our case rate, allowing us to begin returning to normal life.
New Haven, CTPosted by
Fairfield County Charter

COVID-19 vaccine: New Haven sites that have it on hand

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in New Haven: 1. 1245 Chapel St (203) 777-2227; 2. 215 Whalley Ave (203) 401-4661; 3. 325 Ferry St 203-777-0695; 4. 249 Legion Ave 203-492-0090; 5. 112 Amity Rd 203-389-8863; 6. Air Rights Parking Facility, 53 Park St #1A 203-777-7809; 7. 1471 Whalley Ave 203-389-2143; 8. 88 York St 203-752-9893; 9. 87 Foxon St 203-469-3016; 10. 436 Whalley Ave 203-777-8001; 11. 315 Foxon Blvd 203-467-7509;
Connecticut Statetheintelligencer.com

Opinion: For CT's struggling families, stimulus check won't provide stability

Although Connecticut has a higher percentage of affluent individuals and families than most other states, far too many of our residents face a very different reality. Hard-working people who are essential to every community’s success — child care workers, home health care aides, restaurant workers, car mechanics, office assistants — struggle to make ends meet on what their jobs pay. Connecticut needs a policy and a plan to support these workers and their families. We need to increase our state earned income tax credit and create a child tax credit.