CDC confirms 163 cases of salmonella, 3 found in Connecticut

(David Silverman/Getty Images)

By Sanchali Singh

(FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Conn.) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a national investigation into 163 salmonella illnesses in 43 states and confirmed that three cases were found in Connecticut.

The agency said the outbreaks are likely linked to backyard poultry, like ducks and chickens, which can carry salmonella germs even if they look healthy and clean.

“You can get sick from touching your backyard poultry or anything in their environment and then touching your mouth or food, and swallowing salmonella germs,” the CDC said.

Data shows that three cases have been confirmed in Connecticut, but more people could be sick as many recover from the infection without medical care and aren’t tested.

The agency also said recent illnesses may not be reported, since it normally takes about two to four weeks to determine if a sick individual is part of an outbreak.

The CDC did not say where in the state cases were reported, but most cases were confirmed in April. CDC data shows that the outbreak started Feb. 12, when the first person tested positive for salmonella, and is still ongoing as of May 20.

The agency said most people who tested positive ranged in age of less than 1 to 87 years, with a median age of 24 years, and 58% are female. The CDC has information of 109 individuals, 34 of which were hospitalized.

No deaths have been reported.

The CDC said that backyard flock owners should regularly wash their hands, be safe around birds and watch their kids when they are in the vicinity and handle eggs carefully.

Anyone with the following symptoms might have salmonella and should contact their healthcare provider:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than three days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as:

Not urinating (peeing) much



Dry mouth and throat



Feeling dizzy when standing up