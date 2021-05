The Travel Correspondent of The Independent is never happier than when sipping a Sagres beer in a cheap bar on the Algarve. Unfortunately for him, he is currently confined to barracks.So every so often we wake him up and make him answer your questions live for an hour.This is the compilation of the 10 and 13 May sessions.Green list candidatesQ: Where can I find the confirmed traffic light review dates announced on Friday? James3473A: The first review of the green list will take place in the first week of June, I am assured by the Department for Transport (DfT). I...