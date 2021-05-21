newsbreak-logo
Highlights: Phil Mickelson (69) finishes strong with five-birdie, bogey-free second nine

By Brentley Romine
Golf Channel
Cover picture for the articleFor the second straight round, Phil Mickelson saved his best for last. A day after shooting 4-under 32 on the Ocean Course’s back nine, Mickelson racked up five birdies in a bogey-free front nine, his second nine, en route to a second-round, 3-under 69 Friday morning at the PGA Championship.

