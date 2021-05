Most of the talk in the last few days running up to the start of the Giro d’Italia has, naturally, focused on the battle for the maglia rosa. Yet this is a race that has always had a special affinity with sprinters. Mario Cipollini holds the record for the number of stage wins with a staggering total of 42, Alessandro Petacchi bagged an impressive 22, while Mark Cavendish is the leading performer among the current crop of sprinters with 15 to his credit. Each of these three riders dominated the corsa rosa’s sprints when they were in their pomp, and last year Frenchman Arnaud Démare followed their high-speed trajectory, wrapping up four stage wins and with them the points title.