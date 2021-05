When Sergi Roberto was 14 years old he traded the town of Reus for La Masia. Sergi Roberto made his official debut for Barça on 10 November 2010 in a 5-1 Copa del Rey victory over Ceuta at Camp Nou. The versatile midfielder is now an experienced member of the season and in the 2017/18 he extended his contract with the blaugranes. He can play in midfield or at right back. Check out his best goals in La Masia.