Examining Michigan's Defensive Tackle Group Following Addition Of Whittley
Michigan football finished the 2020 season ranked 84th nationally in total defense, 95th in scoring defense, 79th in rushing defense and 90th in passing defense. While evaluating all aspects of the program in the offseason, head coach Jim Harbaugh made his first move just before Christmas, 2020 — letting defensive coordinator Don Brown go after five seasons with the Wolverines. Several weeks later, Harbaugh hired Baltimore Ravens linebackers coach Mike Macdonald as his new defensive coordinator.michigan.rivals.com