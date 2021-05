Jamie Pollard admits that he felt like he knew Matt Campbell long before he actually met him. "I kidded Matt, because I felt like I'd stalked him," the Iowa State Athletics Director said of his football coach. "There's so much video. I watched press conferences from when he won, when he lost, offseason, preseason, just so I could see his different mannerisms in different situations. So when I actually met him for the first time, I felt like I already had met him."