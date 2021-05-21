newsbreak-logo
Danny Green's Impact On Sixers Will Be Long-Lasting

By Kevin McCormick
All 76ers
All 76ers
 2 days ago
When trading away a bad contract in the NBA, it's difficult to get a valuable piece that fits in return. That wasn't the case for the Sixers when they traded for Danny Green hours before the NBA draft.

Not only were the Sixers able to move Al Horford and his contract, but they managed to get a veteran with a championship pedigree in return. Green has had a tremendous impact both on and off the floor for the Sixers.

Green has had a lot of success in his NBA career, winning three titles with three different franchises. His experience and understanding of what it takes to win it all are invaluable to the Sixers as they look to make a deep run.

Doc Rivers has said all season that this team is still young, and they need good veterans around them. Green has brought professionalism and leadership with him that has helped shift the culture of this team.

Not only has he been a leader, but a mentor as well. The Sixers have multiple young wing players who could learn a lot from Green. Two, in particular, are Furkan Korkmaz and Matisse Thybulle.

After practice on Wednesday, both players spoke to the media. They gave their thoughts on what it has been like having Green around this season.

"His track record, his history. Having been a part of so winning teams, having been a key part in a lot of winning teams, he has so much to give in that sense," said Thybulle.

Korkmaz talked about what is now being called the "Danny Green cut" and how Green has helped him better understand spacing.

Whatever happens with Green in free agency, his impact on the team will be long-lasting. The young players have gravitated to an experienced veteran like him, and he has done his best to share all his wisdom.

Years from now, we might still be hearing his name with this team. As players like Korkmaz and Thybulle continue to grow, it wouldn't be surprising if they are still citing what Green taught them as a catalyst for their growth.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.

