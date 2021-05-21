Joe Burrow Hoping to Get Plenty of Work in With Bengals Wide Receivers This Offseason

CINCINNATI — There's been plenty of debate across the NFL about players potentially showing up for voluntary offseason workouts.

After countless conversations, a lot of veteran players on the Bengals' roster plan to show up for the start of OTA's next week, including Jessie Bates, Mike Hilton, DJ Reader and Tyler Boyd.

Bates is the Bengals' NFLPA representative. He shed some light on the dilemma in a recent interview with Geoff Hobson. He also revealed that Joe Burrow is champing at the bit to get on the field and throw to his full arsenal of wide receivers.

"Joe was like, 'Hey man, I want to throw,'" Bates told Hobson.

Burrow will get his wish. Not only is he expected to be ready for the start of the 2021 NFL season after undergoing knee reconstruction surgery in December, but he threw to Ja'Marr Chase this week for the first time since the Bengals reunited the duo in last month's draft.

It's unclear how much Burrow will be allowed to do in OTA's, but he earned rave reviews from Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who performed his surgery in December.

"He's doing all the work. He's worked his tail off and been an amazingly mature participant in his recovery. He's focused and great to work with," ElAttrache told ESPN's Adam Schefter earlier this week. "We just had him tested out here with a high-tech video and biomechanical evaluation and he was ahead of where we anticipated and well into the return to performance phase of his recovery. With him already performing this way, it's 'all systems go' for the start of the season."

