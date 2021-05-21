newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Oldest golf major winners in history: 2021 PGA Championship win would place Phil Mickelson atop list

By Kyle Boone
CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePhil Mickelson will turn 51 years old one day before the U.S. Open later this summer. He last won a major championship in 2013, with his career-best run coming in the mid-aughts. Yet on the longest course in major championship history under blistering heat and with winds swirling, he is within reach of claiming history after getting to 5 under on the week Friday to take the lead at the 2021 PGA Championship.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Jack Nicklaus
Person
Lee Trevino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Tournament#Golf Course#Espn#Ocean Course#Kiawah Island#Pgatour Com#The Game#Lead#Today#2021 Pga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfHerald-Palladium

Mickelson changes his mind, accepts exemption to US Open

Phil Mickelson is assured at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, and he's not without merit. He has won five majors — all of them except the U.S. Open — to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour.
San Diego, CAABC News

Phil Mickelson receives special exemption to play in U.S. Open

Phil Mickelson will not need to qualify for the U.S. Open after all. The five-time major champion, who grew up in the San Diego area near the venue for this year's championship, Torrey Pines, accepted a special exemption from the United States Golf Association on Friday to play in the 121st U.S. Open next month.
GolfFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Burns leads at Byron Nelson

McKINNEY, Texas – Now that Sam Burns has figured out how to turn an early lead into a victory, it's already time to try again. Burns birdied six of his last eight holes Friday for a 10-under 62 and a two-stroke lead over Alex Noren at 17 under after the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson.
NFLPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Update on the latest sports

UNDATED (AP) — A pair of streaks ended as the Kansas City Royals took the opener of their doubleheader with the White Sox in Chicago. Salvador Perez belted a three-run homer and Michael A. Taylor had a two-run drive as the Royals dumped the White Sox, 6-2. The Royals had dropped 11 in a row before ending the White Sox’s six-game winning streak.
Los Angeles, CAAntelope Valley Press

Talking Points

INDIANAPOLIS — Colton Herta, a Santa Clarita native, is not going to drive in Formula One or for Roger Penske or Chip Ganassi or anywhere but Andretti Autosport for now. The 21-year-old star signed a two-year contract extension inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway press box Friday, ending speculation he could move to Formula One or another IndyCar team next season.
Kiawah Island, SCPosted by
WDBO

Mickelson at PGA is atop a major leaderboard for 4th decade

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — (AP) — Phil Mickelson doesn't need to be reminded of his age at the PGA Championship. The numbers alone speak for that, and not just his age of 50. Buffeted by the wind along the closing holes, Mickelson was dropping shots — not unusual on the brute of an Ocean Course at Kiawah Island — and was back to even par for the championship.
GolfBakersfield Californian

Bryce Miller: Phil Mickelson making noise on leaderboard at PGA Championship

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — To understand Phil Mickelson’s thoughts on fighting golf’s young stars, Bryson DeChambeau’s bazooka driver and the unforgiving march of time at 50 along life’s back nine, we go to ... Padraig Harrington. Unpeeling the remarkable onion that was Mickelson finishing his round Friday with a birdie...
Golfoutkick.com

Phil Mickelson — Who Didn’t Decide To Play Until This Week — Leads The PGA Championship

Five-time major champion Phil Mickelson is leading after 36 holes at the PGA Championship. The 50-year-old lefty came into the weekend at +25000 — well, how about now?. Jack Nicklaus won his final major at 46, which makes you wonder: Can Mickelson really hold up another two rounds? Would be quite the story. I guess if Tom Brady can win a Super Bowl at 43, why the heck not right? Do it, Phil!
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Phil Mickelson to design new campus practice facility for USD golf team

On the same day he is leading the USD men’s golf team into the NCAA Regionals for the first time as a head coach, Chris Riley received a big boost for his program. The school on Monday announced a $2-million gift from USD alumnus Paul Purcell for the construction of the Purcell Family Short-Game Practice Facility, a new golf training complex that will be designed by Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson.
Golfmediaite.com

Golf Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over 50-Year-Old Phil Mickelson Leading the PGA Championship: This is ‘What Everyone’s Weekend Needs’

Less than one month away from his 51st birthday, Phil Mickelson is chasing history at the PGA Championship. Mickelson walked off Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course in South Carolina after a second round that saw him take the clubhouse lead at 5 under through 36 holes. A major championship at the age of 50 would be an incredible feat for Lefty, but just leading after two rounds would be a significant accomplishment. Fred Couples was the last player 50 years or older to lead a major championship through two rounds, doing so at the 2012 Masters.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Big Lead

Roundup: Phil Mickelson Leads PGA Championship; Jana Kramer Upset With Divorce Settlement; Nazem Kadri Suspended

Wyoming lawmaker admits he impregnated a 14-year-old at 18 ... An ancient star casts new light on birth of the universe ... Nooses found at Amazon construction site ... The S&P 500 ended Friday flat ... We likely dramatically undercounted COVID-19 deaths ... Apple CEO Tim Cook grilled by judge on App Store policies ... Israel-Hamas ceasefire holding for now ... Jana Kramer isn't happy with her divorce settlement ... Danny Masterson to stand trial on three rape charges ... "In the Heights" is garnering rave reviews ... "Army of the Dead" is getting good reviews too ... Phil Mickelson was brilliant on Friday at the PGA ... The Mariners have a COVID-19 positive and a low vaccination rate ... Tim Tebow is selling a lot of jerseys ... Bellator 259 results ... Avalanche center Nazem Kadri suspended eight games for illegal check ... Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence agree to August fight ... Alex Rodriguez launches makeup line for men ...
GolftheScore

Mickelson leads Koepka by 1 after Round 3 of PGA Championship

Phil Mickelson maintained his position atop the PGA Championship leaderboard by one shot after carding a 2-under 70 on Saturday at Kiawah Island's Ocean Course. Mickelson saw his lead grow to five after he played his first 10 holes of Round 3 at 5-under par, but he stumbled coming in to keep four-time major winner Brooks Koepka well within striking distance.
GolfCBS Sports

2021 PGA Championship: Brooks Koepka leads seven golfers who can catch Phil Mickelson at Kiawah Island

One of the most interesting storylines possible has emerged at the 2021 PGA Championship as 50-year-old Phil Mickelson holds the 54-hole lead and is looking to become the oldest winner in major championship history. The victory would be Mickelson's sixth major championship and second PGA Championship (2005), but Saturday's back nine proved that no lead is safe on Ocean Course at Kiawah Island.
San Diego, CAGolf Digest

Chris Riley, Phil Mickelson and the rebirth of a college golf team

SAN DIEGO — Tiger Woods had good reasons to deem Chris Riley a worthy friend back in their more innocent days on the Southern California junior golf circuit. With his strawberry blond hair and impish nature, Riley seemingly approached life as a carefree Leprechaun, and he was the release valve to Woods’ pressure-cooker existence. Born two years apart and traveling parallel paths that included a Walker Cup, Ryder Cup and more than a dozen majors, Riley could make Tiger smile, even laugh, with his goofy observations and endless repertoire of innocuous questions.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reacts To Golfer Breaking His Club At PGA Championship

On Friday afternoon, South African Erik Van Rooyen made headlines for all the wrong reasons at the PGA Championship. Van Rooyen, who entered No. 14 at two-over and well within the cut line, imploded over a four-hole stretch that led to a broken club. After bogeying No. 14, the South African followed that up with a double-bogey on No. 15.