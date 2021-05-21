Oldest golf major winners in history: 2021 PGA Championship win would place Phil Mickelson atop list
Phil Mickelson will turn 51 years old one day before the U.S. Open later this summer. He last won a major championship in 2013, with his career-best run coming in the mid-aughts. Yet on the longest course in major championship history under blistering heat and with winds swirling, he is within reach of claiming history after getting to 5 under on the week Friday to take the lead at the 2021 PGA Championship.www.cbssports.com