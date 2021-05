Josef Newgarden is the GMR Grand Prix PointsBet early line favorite for the May 15, 2021 race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC). In a season that has witnessed four winners in four races, Newgarden has been shut out of Victory Lane. His season got off to a rough start when he spun on the opening lap of the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama and finished 23rd in a field of 24. He rebounded in the next race and finished second to Colton Herta in the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.