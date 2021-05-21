newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Patrick Mahomes 'Ahead of Schedule' in Offseason Rehab

By Joshua Brisco
Posted by 
ArrowheadReport
ArrowheadReport
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uPNXD_0a7C3GzR00

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is reportedly "ahead of schedule" in his offseason rehab process as he recovers from offseason foot surgery.

The latest report on Mahomes' recovery comes from James Palmer of NFL Network, who tweeted that, according to a source, "Patrick Mahomes is ahead of schedule in his rehab and will participate in the #chiefs OTAs that start on May 25th. The thought right now is he will 'do some stuff' and will then be fully ready to go for training camp."

Mahomes had surgery to repair a turf toe shortly after the season, fixing the injury suffered in the divisional round of the playoffs against the Cleveland Browns.

On March 1, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach discussed Mahomes' timeline for return with the media, expressing a similar optimism to Friday's update.

"I’m just looking at my medical notes here, so Pat had his toe surgery on [Feb. 10], talking to Rick [Burkholder] late last week, it’s a three-month recovery, so we’re hopeful somewhere around that mandatory mini-camp if we have it," Veach said. "We certainly think by training camp he’ll be good to go, and we’ll be smart with him."

With the Chiefs' original timeline and Palmer's new report, there's no reason for anything but optimism for Mahomes' quick and complete recovery. Assuming Mahomes hits full-speed during training camp and gets a handful of reps in the preseason, his first meaningful game of the 2021 season will be against the Browns — the same team who he suffered the injury against in last year's playoff run.

ArrowheadReport

ArrowheadReport

Kansas City, MO
23
Followers
122
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

ArrowheadReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Kansas City Chiefs

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Cleveland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rehab#American Football#Quarterback#Kansas City Chiefs#Nfl Network#The Cleveland Browns#Assuming Mahomes#Offseason Foot Surgery#Reps#Training Camp#Turf Toe#Optimism#Medical
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Classic Rock 96.1

Patrick Mahomes to Get Back Right Guard for On Field Protection

If there was one thing that was proven as a kink in the chain for the very powerful Kansas City Chiefs offense during Super Bowl LV, it was the offensive line. That lead to Patrick Mahomes running for 500 and something yards just to escape the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense. Luckily for our East Texas NFL superstar, he will be getting back one of his best offensive linemen after he took some time off to help during the pandemic.
NFLPosted by
ArrowheadReport

Kansas City Chiefs Add Orlando Brown Jr., Complete Incredible Offensive Line Overhaul

The Kansas City Chiefs didn’t want to wait until pick 31 in this year’s NFL Draft to acquire a new left tackle. General manager Brett Veach’s aggressive nature took over less than a week before the 2021 NFL Draft was set to begin when he traded the Chiefs' 2021 picks 31, 94, and 136 in addition to a 2022 fifth-rounder. In return, the Chiefs got their left tackle in Orlando Brown Jr., the 58th overall pick in this year's draft and a 2022 sixth-rounder.
NFLPosted by
ArrowheadReport

Instant-Reaction: Chiefs Select Creed Humphrey At No. 63 Overall

With the 63rd pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs selected Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey. The Arrowhead Report Roundtable gives their instant reactions on the Chiefs' second selection in five picks. Joshua Brisco: Here's something fun to think about: The Chiefs' starting left tackle and left guard...
NFLBleacher Report

Aaron Rodgers, Packers Reportedly Will Face Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs in Week 9

Assuming Aaron Rodgers remains with the Green Bay Packers, arguably the most anticipated game of the 2021 NFL season will reportedly take place in Week 9. Per B/R's Master Tesfatsion, the Packers are expected to play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. The Packers-Chiefs matchup was among the games...
NFLPosted by
ArrowheadReport

Predicting Every Game on the Kansas City Chiefs' 2021 Schedule

After a day filled with rumors, leaks and waiting around, the Kansas City Chiefs' 2021-22 schedule has finally been released in full. The AFC champs' slate of 17 games features marquee matchups with teams such as the Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers. In...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes wants Tyreek Hill to try out for Olympics

After DK Metcalf ran in the 100 meters on Sunday, could we see Tyreek Hill lace up his racing shoes and try to put on a show as well?. When Kansas City Chiefs standout Tyreek Hill is on the field, you might blink and then open up your eyes to see him 30 yards past a defender. Seriously, this guy has out-of-this-world speed, and he dazzles whenever he’s on the gridiron.
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

5 Thoughts: Steelers Schedule is All Challenges, But Not Unbeatable

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' 2021 regular season schedule is here, and it came with some concern. Not only do the Steelers have the toughest strength of schedule in the NFL, but they face three MVP quarterbacks, a Rookie of the Year quarterback, and some up-and-comers every NFL team should take seriously.
NFLNBC Sports

Andy Reid expects “nice competition” between Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers

Among the attractions of Wednesday night’s schedule release was the chance to see when some of this year’s marquee matchups would take place. We learned Tom Brady will return to New England in Week 4, that Matthew Stafford will face off with Jared Goff in Week 7 after the offseason trade featuring both players, and that the Packers will be at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon in Week 9. That game was circled by many early in the offseason, although the reason to watch where it landed changed a bit the last couple of weeks.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Assessing Packers' 2021 schedule by opponent quarterbacks

One simple way to assess a team’s schedule – and where the toughest stretches exist – is to look at opponent quarterbacks. You don’t have to subscribe to the “Quarterback Wins” argument to find the value here. No position determines a team’s strength more than quarterback. And for the most part, quarterback situations are fairly easy to assess going into a season.
NFLoutkick.com

NFL Schedule Release Says: ‘Bet on Tom Brady for MVP’

Two things have been consistently true about recent NFL MVP winners: 1) they are a QB; 2) they are a QB whose team earned a No. 1 seed in the conference. That has happened in five of the last six years. In other words, when betting on the MVP award...
NFLlastwordonsports.com

Baltimore Ravens Schedule Breakdown 2021: The NFL’s Second Hardest Schedule

The release of the 2021 schedule signifies the start of next NFL season and the Baltimore Ravens have a complex schedule to dissect. The Ravens will play the second-toughest schedule in the NFL in 2021. Their opponents .563 winning percentage from 2020 only trails that of their division rival Pittsburgh Steelers at .574 for the hardest in the entire league. Just two of the Ravens first eight opponents finished the 2020 season above .500. However, their next nine games are a gauntlet against five different teams that made the playoffs a season ago with five divisional games mixed in.