Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.: Oswalt, Blum Discuss Bringing Character to Screen

By Tom Chang
bleedingcool.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney+ has become the perfect platform for bringing a variety of characters from the Marvel universe to the small screen where they might otherwise not fit for a theatrical release. Among them is MODOK with series creators Jordan Blum star Patton Oswalt talking to Variety about the D-list supervillain's upcoming TV series. "I have loved the character since I first saw him. It's that Jack Kirby design, where he's this big, floating head monster, and yet he's also incredibly human in the way that Stan Lee wrote him," Blum said. "He is this guy who sees himself as this Dr. Doom elitist villain, but deep down, he knows he's not, and it drives him crazy. His ego always gets in the way of his plans to conquer the world, and I think that's very relatable. But, besides the visuals, we haven't seen a world of villains explored and that led us to ask questions like, "Where does this guy go after he finishes fighting Captain America?" I've always been fascinated by the oddballs of the Marvel universe who don't quite fit in, and I think MODOK is the ultimate supervillain underdog.

