newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diablo, CA

Save Mount Diablo sues Discovery Builders over development on major ridgeline shared with new regional park

By Publisher
Contra Costa Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDeveloper’s attorney calls lawsuit “poorly drafted and baseless”; 1,650-home project requires LAFCO annexation approval. Save Mount Diablo issued a statement, Thursday, May 20, 2021 announcing they are suing the developer of the recently approved large housing project on the edge of Pittsburg’s southwest hills that abuts the future regional park on the Concord side of the ridge. The organization claims that Discovery Builders’ Faria project would damage the major ridgeline between east and central Contra Costa County, threaten views from throughout the region, and impact the new regional park.

contracostaherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Contra Costa County, CA
Local
California Business
Contra Costa County, CA
Government
City
Diablo, CA
Pittsburg, CA
Government
City
Pittsburg, CA
Contra Costa County, CA
Business
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Project#Land Use#Diablo Ii#Road Construction#Diablo Ii#Residential Construction#Project Development#Regional Development#Lafco#Discovery Builders#Vista Del Mar#General Plan#Ceqa#Save Mount Diablo#Highway 4#Ebrpd#Faria Land Investors#National Park Services#Concord City Limits#U S Navy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Martinez, CAPosted by
The Richmond Standard

Contra Costa Clerk-Recorder opens walk-up service window

The Contra Costa Clerk-Recorder’s Office has opened a walk-up service window starting today. “Anyone wanting in-person Clerk-Recorder services may come to the service window, to be placed in the queue for assistance,” County officials said. “Once in the queue, customers can wait safely in their cars until they receive a text that they can enter the lobby to be served.”
Brentwood, CAmarinmommies.com

U-Pick Organic Cherries in Brentwood

Cherry season has just started in Northern California, and there's nothing quite like enjoying a sweet ripe organic cherry picked right off the tree. If you want to go pick your own cherries in the San Francisco Bay Area, you'll have to head out to the East Bay town of Brentwood, which is more or less our regional cherry growing capital. It's the perfect destination for a fun and delicious family outing.
Antioch, CAMercury News

Major BART delay shuts down service between Pittsburg, Antioch

BART service shut down in the eastern part of Contra Costa County for the second time in a week early Monday, according to BART officials. The agency sent out an alert at 7:09 a.m. that service had stopped between the Antioch and Pittsburg/Bay Point stations. They later said an equipment problem on the track caused the delay.
California Statefuelcellsworks.com

North County Transit District (NCTD) To Construct A Hydrogen Fueling Station In Oceanside California

Oceanside, CA – Today, the North County Transit District (NCTD) announced that the California Energy Commission (CEC) has awarded the District a $4 million grant to construct a hydrogen fueling station at the agency’s West Division BREEZE Facility in Oceanside. Once constructed, this station will have the capacity to support up to 50 hydrogen fuel-cell electric buses bringing the District closer toward achieving its goal of transitioning its entire fleet to zero-emission buses by 2042.
Contra Costa County, CAEast Bay Times

May 21 Central, East Contra Costa arts, entertainment On Tap

Classic and foreign film series continues at El Campanil. The El Campanil Classic Film Series will feature the 1977 film “Selena” at 2 p.m. May 29 in the El Campanil Theatre at 602 W. Second St. This joyous and heartbreaking film, which also catapulted the career of a young Jennifer Lopez, chronicles and centers on the true story of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez and her meteoric rise to stardom. The movie is directed by Gregory Nava and also stars Edward James Olmos, Jon Seda and Constance Marie.
Contra Costa County, CAMercury News

Home sales in Contra Costa County, May 15

253 Remington Loop, Danville; $3 million; 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in 3,308 square feet; built in 1977 on 0.44 acres; renovated house offers many features, including hardwood walnut planks throughout, high ceilings, triple-pane windows with blinds in between, French doors and built-ins; gourmet kitchen has top-of-the-line stainless-steel appliances, marble mosaic, granite countertops, island, warming drawer and walk-in pantry; family room boasts hearth fireplace, custom cabinetry, sound system and wet bar; backyard has redwoods, solar pebbled pool and spa, terraced yard, meditation retreat structure, antique greenhouse, firepits with conversation areas, flagstone patio, custom lighting, leathered granite countertop, outdoor kitchen, flagstone steps and walkways, and views of Mount Diablo.
California StateFresno Business Journal

Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
Diablo, CAdanvillesanramon.com

Weekly lighting of Mount Diablo beacon to end this weekend

The beacon atop Mount Diablo, which volunteers have lit each Sunday during the COVID-19 pandemic, will see its weekly illumination conclude this weekend on the one-year anniversary of the program. Read the full story here Web Link posted Thursday, April 8, 2021, 4:09 PM.
Contra Costa County, CAPosted by
LocalNewsMatters.org

Free dental clinic to give Contra Costa residents something to smile about

Free dental care will be available in June for residents of Contra Costa County who do not have dental insurance. The clinic is provided by a collaboration of two charitable organizations, Dentists on Wheels and St. Vincent de Paul of Contra Costa County. Construction of the facility, which will include three dental chairs for clients, is expected to be completed in the coming weeks in Pittsburg at the St. Vincent de Paul Family Resource Center at 2210 Gladstone Drive.
Contra Costa County, CAfuncheap.com

$5.50 Drive-In Movie Night in Concord & San Jose

SHELTER IN PLACE UPDATE / As of December 7, 2020 Contra Costa County has banned drive-in movies until January 4, 2021 which likely will affect Solano Drive-In in Concord. Santa Clara County has made no statement either way and doesn’t appear to ban drive-ins so it looks like Capitol Drive-In in San Jose is still open. Please contact the venues to confirm.
Contra Costa County, CApioneerpublishers.com

So This Happened…Week of May 10 to 16

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (May 16, 2021) — Fire investigators said “human activity” caused a two-alarm fire at Christ Community Church in Concord on May 13. The blaze at 1650 Ashbury Dr. originated in the crawlspace, and investigators found sleeping materials and other possessions nearby. It remains unclear if the fire was intentional or accidental. Read the full story.
Contra Costa County, CANBC Bay Area

Brush Fire in Martinez Area Contained

Firefighters on Monday battled a two-alarm brush fire in the Martinez area, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District. The blaze burned in the area of Waterbird Way, north of Interstate 680, the fire district said.
Contra Costa County, CAeastcountytoday.net

Contra Costa County Public Works to Conduct Guardrail Repair Work on Vasco Road

Byron, CA – Contra Costa County Public Works Department will repair guardrails in the north bound lane of Vasco Road, approximately 1.2 miles south of Camino Diablo, in Byron. The work will begin on Monday, May 24, 2021 through Thursday, May 27, 2021, barring unforeseen circumstances. The work will occur between 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., Monday-Thursday, weather permitting.
Sacramento, CAEast Bay Times

COVID’s political impact: Teachers union outspends Big Oil in Sacramento

An exclusive analysis of lobbying expenditures in Sacramento by the Bay Area News Group reveals how the coronavirus pandemic has changed priorities and galvanized certain special interests, with the California Teachers Association assuming the role of the state’s top influencer. The state’s main teachers union spent $2.85 million during the...
Contra Costa County, CAcbslocal.com

Free Dental Clinic for Uninsured In Contra Costa County Opening Next Month

MARTINEZ (CBS SF/BCN) — Local charities announced Thursday they are providing free dental care to uninsured residents in Contra Costa County next month. The clinic is provided by a collaboration of two charitable organizations, Dentists on Wheels and St. Vincent de Paul of Contra Costa County. Construction of the facility, which will include three dental chairs for clients, is expected to be completed in the coming weeks in Pittsburg at the St. Vincent de Paul Family Resource Center at 2210 Gladstone Drive.