Pierre, SD

Voter registration deadline for joint Pierre City/School election is Monday; Absentee voting begins Monday as well

By Jody Heemstra
drgnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday (May 24) is the voter registration deadline for the joint Pierre City/School election next month. Monday is also the first day people can absentee vote in either of those elections. Pierre School District business manager Darla Mayer says absentee voting can be done at Pierre City Hall. As with...

drgnews.com
City
Pierre, SD
Pierre, SD
Government
#Absentee Voting#Voter Registration#Election#Absentee Vote#Pierre School District#Pierre City Hall#Business Manager
Hughes County, SDtodayskccr.com

Hughes County Commission To Meet Tonight

PIERRE — The Hughes County Commission is meeting tonight at the Hughes County Courthouse. The Commission will consider approval of the agenda and meeting minutes from meeting on May 3rd and 10th before holding two public hearings for plats in the Falcon Ridge and Robinson Acres areas. A busy agenda includes consideration of property tax abatements and user fees for software in the Equalization Department. Commissioners will consider a delinquent tax agreement, personnel and hold a discussion on court appointed attorneys. The Commission will consider support of a Rapid City, Pierre and Eastern grant request, renewals of malt beverage licenses, pay increases and budgeted cash transfers. Also on the agenda are investments, surplus property, state and local coronavirus funds, a recovery funds agreement, support for Missouri Shores and reports. To join the 5:30 P.M. meeting remotely call 605-224-1125 and enter the access code 0846196 pound sign.
Pierre, SDtodayskccr.com

Mehlhaff Receives Community Leader Award For Years Of Commitment To Public Power

PIERRE — Pierre City Commissioner Jim Mehlhaff has only a handful of remaining Commission meetings left before stepping off the dais after 12 years on the Commission. A long-time Utilities Commissioner during his tenure, Mehlhaff was given a Community Leader award by Missouri River Energy Services, one of the City of Pierre’s power suppliers…
Pierre, SDdrgnews.com

Pierre City holding contractor meeting this afternoon

The City of Pierre is hosting a contractor meeting today (Thurs.) at 3:30pm in the Dakota Room at River Cities Public Transit (East Dakota Avenue). Participants will meet Pierre’s new Building Official, receive updates on all city utilities, learn about changes to building and construction code and get updates on contractor licensing deadlines.
Hughes County, SDCapital Journal

UPDATED: Five vie for two seats on school board

The upcoming Pierre School District Board of Education election is June 8. The five candidates running for the two positions are Paul Giovanetti, Bree Oatman, Lindsay Strohfus, Dennis James, and Randy Hartmann. According to Jane Naylor, Hughes County finance officer, absentee voting will begin May 24, and will be held...