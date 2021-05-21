Voter registration deadline for joint Pierre City/School election is Monday; Absentee voting begins Monday as well

PIERRE — The Hughes County Commission is meeting tonight at the Hughes County Courthouse. The Commission will consider approval of the agenda and meeting minutes from meeting on May 3rd and 10th before holding two public hearings for plats in the Falcon Ridge and Robinson Acres areas. A busy agenda includes consideration of property tax abatements and user fees for software in the Equalization Department. Commissioners will consider a delinquent tax agreement, personnel and hold a discussion on court appointed attorneys. The Commission will consider support of a Rapid City, Pierre and Eastern grant request, renewals of malt beverage licenses, pay increases and budgeted cash transfers. Also on the agenda are investments, surplus property, state and local coronavirus funds, a recovery funds agreement, support for Missouri Shores and reports. To join the 5:30 P.M. meeting remotely call 605-224-1125 and enter the access code 0846196 pound sign.