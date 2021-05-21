Kevin Feige Teases Multiple Multiverse Versions of Loki in Upcoming Disney+ Series

There's been an increased amount of hype surrounding Marvel's Eternals this week, especially following the multiple Oscar wins of its director, Chloe Zhao. The film, which will bring to life the Jack Kirby-created cosmic group, has captured a lot of fans' attention, even as nearly no official photos or footage of the film have been released yet. Still, with an all-star ensemble cast signed on to the project, there's already a lot for fans to look forward to — and according to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, one of those characters will play an especially key role in the project. In a recent interview about Eternals with Variety, Feige spoke about the choice to diversify the film's ensemble from their comic counterparts — and also revealed that Sersi (Gemma Chan) will be the "lead" of the film.