newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Kevin Feige Teases Multiple Multiverse Versions of Loki in Upcoming Disney+ Series

By Joseph C Furnish
MovieWeb
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the huge success of WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Marvel Studios will be unleashing yet another series with Loki. The highly anticipated show will follow a new version of the God of Mischief as he works with the TVA (Time Variance Authority) to prevent multiple realities. Both Kevin Feige and star Tom Hiddleston have been hyping up the new show by revealing small details and plotlines, and it seems that Feige has finally confirmed the appearance of a few famous comic book characters.

movieweb.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Gugu Mbatha Raw
Person
Owen Wilson
Person
Sasha Lane
Person
Cailey Fleming
Person
Kevin Feige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multiverse#Teases#Comic Book#Wandavision#Falcon#The Winter Soldier#Tva#Time Variance Authority#Entertainment Weekly#Kid Loki#Ikol#Mcu#Loki Disney Plus#Star Tom Hiddleston#Adventures#Madness#Unconfirmed Roles#Things#Homage#Mobius
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Disney
Related
Comicscosmicbook.news

Ms. Marvel Rumored To Have Green Lantern Powers In MCU

It's rumored that Ms. Marvel has Green Lantern-like powers in the MCU as Kevin Feige will be ditching the character's comic book origin. It's claimed that Ms. Marvel Kamala Khan will have energy-based powers in the MCU, again similar to DC's Green Lantern, and won't be an Inhuman or have the stretchy powers from the comic book.
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

Fantastic Four movie is now available to watch on Disney Plus

The Fantastic Four movie we’ve all been waiting for is available to stream on Disney Plus. The Fantastic Four have not had the best of luck on the big screen. The foursome of superheroes have now been the focus of three movies and they haven’t exactly went down well with fans and critics.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘Loki’ Sneak Peek: Owen Wilson and Tom Hiddleston Meet For First Time (VIDEO)

Owen Wilson just wants to talk in a new clip from the upcoming Marvel Studios series Loki, which premieres on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 9. The sneak peek (watch below) first aired at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday night and introduces Wilson’s character, Agent Mobius, who works for a mysterious organization known as the Time Variance Authority (TVA). In the clip, Mobius introduces himself to Loki (Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as the popular God of Mischief) as the pair ride an elevator.
TV Seriesstarlocalmedia.com

Tom Hiddleston's Loki series to premiere two days earlier than planned

‘Loki’ will now premiere two days earlier than planned on June 9. The upcoming Disney Plus series – which follows Tom Hiddleston as the villainous brother of Thor – was supposed to debut on the streaming service on Friday, June 11, but it has now been revealed the show will instead air on Wednesdays, bringing the debut date forward by two days.
TV Seriesenergy941.com

‘Loki’ Moves To Wednesdays On Disney+

Disney+ has made a slight change for Loki. The show will air on Wednesdays instead of Friday. Tom Hiddleston appeared in a teaser and said, “Wednesdays are the new Fridays.”. Loki will now premiere on June 9th.
MoviesInside the Magic

Norman Osborn Will Reportedly Have MASSIVE Impact on MCU Future

According to rumors the currently in-production Marvel Cinematic Universe film Spider-Man: No Way Home will introduce Norman Osborn as much more than a cameo from Sam Raimi’s classic Sony Spider-Man films. These rumors suggest that Norman Osborn — the Green Goblin — will be placed firmly at the center of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for years to come.
TV SeriesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

10 Marvel Television Characters Most Likely To Be Rebooted For The MCU (With The Same Actors)

Marvel Television was responsible for a lot of different TV shows, including Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., the street-level Defenders we saw on Netflix, and the likes of Runaways and Cloak and Dagger on Hulu. Inhumans was a real low point, and given the mixed response to most of those series, it's no wonder Disney turned to Marvel Studios when it came to developing the current Disney+ shows.
TV Seriesshowbizjunkies.com

Tom Hiddleston Announces New ‘Loki’ Premiere Date

Tom Hiddleston declares Wednesdays are the new Fridays in the short video announcing the new premiere date of Marvel Studios’ Loki. The upcoming original series focusing on the God of Mischief moved up its premiere date and will now arrive on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 on Disney+. In addition to...
TV Seriesvitalthrills.com

Countdown to the Loki Series Begins with a New Poster

With the Loki series arriving in four weeks, Marvel Studios has released a new poster that you can view in full below! The Loki series will premiere on Disney+ Wednesday, June 9 and new episodes will debut every Wednesday after that. Marvel Studios’ Loki features the God of Mischief as...
TV SeriesPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Loki Is ‘Doing Great’ In New Disney Plus Trailer

In advance of Loki, which debuts on Disney+ this June, Marvel has shared a preview clip that shows the God of Mischief doing his best to fit in at the Time Variance Authority. Loki (Tom Hiddleston) does his best to change his ways, but deep down, he’s still the same insubordinate, stubborn, and unpredictable character we know and love. Oh, and don’t forget arrogant.
MoviesComicBook

Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Reveals Who Is the True Star of Chloe Zhao's Eternals

There's been an increased amount of hype surrounding Marvel's Eternals this week, especially following the multiple Oscar wins of its director, Chloe Zhao. The film, which will bring to life the Jack Kirby-created cosmic group, has captured a lot of fans' attention, even as nearly no official photos or footage of the film have been released yet. Still, with an all-star ensemble cast signed on to the project, there's already a lot for fans to look forward to — and according to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, one of those characters will play an especially key role in the project. In a recent interview about Eternals with Variety, Feige spoke about the choice to diversify the film's ensemble from their comic counterparts — and also revealed that Sersi (Gemma Chan) will be the "lead" of the film.
TV Seriestheubj.com

Check out the new poster for Marvel’s Disney+ series Loki

The most recent banner for Marvel’s impending Disney+ arrangement Loki promotes Tom Hiddleston’s most recent MCU return and highlights, oddly, an animation clock. With the beginning of Phase 4 deferred a year ago by the Covid pandemic, the latest MCU projects have all been on streaming. With WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier wrapping up their occasions at the center of attention, all consideration is presently going to Loki. Hiddleston’s fan most loved miscreant turned-screw-up will star in his own personal undertaking out of the blue, getting in the fallout of Loki’s break with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame.
TV SeriesComicBook

Marvel Releases New Loki Poster

Having already pushed up the show's premiere date, Disney+ is beginning the countdown to Marvel Studios' Loki series with a new poster. The poster frames series lead Tom Hiddleston as Loki with the show's supporting cast -- Owen Wilson as Time Variance Authority agent Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, and Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15. The design also plays into the time travel shenanigans at the heart of the streaming show. The series follows the Loki from the alternate timeline created by the Avengers' Infinity Stones heist in Avengers: Endgame, who used the Tesseract to escape custody. You can see the poster below.