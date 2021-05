As far as rock gigs go, it doesn't get much bigger than Guns N' Roses in the early-'90s. Gilby Clarke joined GNR in 1992 following the departure of co-founder Izzy Stradlin. At the time, there might have been no higher-pressure job in live music. GNR was at the top of its proverbial game — as beloved as it was controversial; the band's records were going multiple times platinum; it was filling stadiums all over the world; and Clarke had mere days to get up to speed of the music before the first show.